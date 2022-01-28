Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Crossista cyclo-cross bike ahead of Fayetteville worlds

The 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships will be held in Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend. In the Elite Men's category, prodigious British talent Tom Pidcock will take to the start line as the favourite for the title.

He will do so aboard an as-yet-unreleased Pinarello Crossista. A cyclo-cross bike that appears to have been made in direct response to Pidcock's 'cross ambitions, not unlike the R5-CX built by Cervelo for its sponsored riders, Wout Van Aert and Marianne Vos.

An elite cyclo-cross rainbow jersey is one of the few titles that have so far eluded the young Ineos Grenadiers rider, who at junior level held the National, European and World Championship cyclo-cross titles, as well as World Time Trial and Road Race titles simultaneously. Proving he can win on tyres of any width, the 22-year-old already has an Olympic Gold to his name in XCO Mountain Biking, an E-MTB World Championship title, and took victory at De Brabantse Pijl among a spate of impressive performances on the road in his first year in the WorldTour.

In preparation for the World Championships, Pidcock forewent the chance to defend his British title earlier this month, and if his recent performances are to go by, his form looks on track, with five podiums and two victories in six World Cup finishes this season so far. While his last two results - 5th at Flandriencross and 3rd at Hoogerheide - might not seem on par with Pidcock's high expectations, it was only a late crash that put him out of contention at Flandriencross.

With Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel not present on the start line, Pidcock will fancy his chances at this weekend's race, despite recently telling Cyclingnews that it is both a blessing and a curse. His early turn of speed to bridge to the leaders at Hoogerheide proved his shape, though Eli Iserbyt's ability to claw him back in the latter stages suggests the battle in Arkansas will be far from one-sided.

The Pinarello Crossista cyclo-cross bike is still yet to be released officially by Pinarello. However, Pidcock has been using it all season and it has already begun its victory tally.

Commonly, with unreleased bikes, brands are secretive about the tech on offer, the name of the bike, and other details. Pinarello, in this case, aren't being coy at all, as the large 'Crossista' wordmark lights up the top tube in a reflective gold.

The front of the Crossista clearly borrows design cues from the Dogma range, the race-ready road bikes in Pinarello's stable. The latest of which being the Dogma F, which was launched in 2021.

The Crossista's top tube is broad and profiled in a way that appears purposefully designed for being easier and more comfortable when the bike is shouldered, something which will be a common occurrence in Fayetteville, with its 39-step run up section.

As the only person in the 'cross scene currently racing aboard the new bike, there's little chance anyone will mistake it for someone else's, but Pidcock's name adorns the top tube nonetheless.

In an ode to the Briton's previous national title and Olympic Gold success, the frame is dressed in the red, white and blue of the British flag, with golden highlights just above.

Another design consideration is this. We're uncertain of the story behind the "play your cards right" quote, but believe it to be a reference to his 6th place finish at the 2021 Road World Championships, after which he was quoted as saying "I just played my cards wrong."

Despite the existence of a newer 12-speed option, Pidcock's drive and brakes come from Shimano's older 11-speed Dura-Ace groupset. The drivetrain comprises a 46/39T chainring combination paired with an 11-30T cassette.

The wheels are also courtesy of Shimano, with its C40 tubular rims wrapped in Challenge tubular tyres. The exact choice of tyre will, of course, depend on the conditions in Arkansas on the day, but Challenge Grifo tyres were fitted at the time of photography.

Up front, the bike's cockpit is a one-piece integrated carbon fibre design from Pinarello's sister brand, MOST, while at the rear, Fizik's Aliante saddle is fitted. Meanwhile, the bike's pedals come courtesy of Shimano's XTR mountain bike pedals, while Elite's Vico carbon cage will hold his bottles.

Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Crossista full bike specifications