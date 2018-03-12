Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 time trial start times

Bertazzo, Kwiatkowski bookend 10km test

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) will be the last rider to start the stage 7 Tirreno-Adriatico time trial with the Sky rider aiming to defend his overall lead. Kwiatkowski leads Damiano Caruso (BMC) by three seconds and will start a minute after the Italian.

The first of the 139 riders to start the out and back 10.5km time trial will be Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) at 1:15 pm. Riders will head out at one-minute intervals until the final 16 when there will be two-minute gaps.

Of the early starters, individual pursuit world champion Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates), Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac), and Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) are expected to post times that will be a benchmark for those starting later in the day. The major interest will be the battle for the blue jersey with less than 50 seconds separating the top 10.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the final stage with a full report, results, photos, video highlights and news to follow.

Stage 7 start list

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Time
1Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:15:00
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:16:00
3Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:17:00
4Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy13:18:00
5Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:19:00
6Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13:20:00
7Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:21:00
8Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo13:22:00
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:23:00
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13:24:00
11Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:25:00
12Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb13:26:00
13Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo13:27:00
14Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13:28:00
15Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy13:29:00
16Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini13:30:00
17Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13:31:00
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy13:32:00
19Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo13:33:00
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini13:34:00
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb13:35:00
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team13:36:00
23Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:37:00
24Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:38:00
25Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:39:00
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin13:40:00
27Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini13:41:00
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13:42:00
29Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo13:43:00
30Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:44:00
31Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13:45:00
32Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo13:46:00
33Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:47:00
34Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team13:48:00
35Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13:49:00
36August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy13:50:00
37Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb13:51:00
38Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini13:52:00
39Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:53:00
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy13:54:00
41Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13:55:00
42Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy13:56:00
43Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors13:57:00
44Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott13:58:00
45Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13:59:00
46Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ14:00:00
47Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors14:01:00
48Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:02:00
49Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:03:00
50Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team14:04:00
51Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates14:05:00
52Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:06:00
53Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14:07:00
54Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:08:00
55Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14:09:00
56Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:10:00
57Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky14:11:00
58Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:12:00
59Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky14:13:00
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:14:00
61Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:15:00
62Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors14:16:00
63Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:17:00
64Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo14:18:00
65Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal14:19:00
66Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:20:00
67Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:21:00
68Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:22:00
69Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14:23:00
70Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14:24:00
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:25:00
72Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia14:26:00
73Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14:27:00
74Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:28:00
75Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:29:00
76Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team14:30:00
77Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini14:31:00
78Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ14:32:00
79Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data14:33:00
80Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team14:34:00
81Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:35:00
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida14:36:00
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ14:37:00
84Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:38:00
85Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data14:39:00
86Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky14:40:00
87Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini14:41:00
88Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14:42:00
89Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14:43:00
90Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott14:44:00
91Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin14:45:00
92Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14:46:00
93Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14:47:00
94Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14:48:00
95Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott14:49:00
96Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo14:50:00
97Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe14:51:00
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:52:00
99Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors14:53:00
100Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:54:00
101Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team14:55:00
102Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data14:56:00
103Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale14:57:00
104Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe14:58:00
105Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky14:59:00
106Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team15:00:00
107Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15:01:00
108Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:02:00
109Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:03:00
110Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo15:04:00
111Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ15:05:00
112José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin15:06:00
113Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15:07:00
114Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:08:00
115Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia15:09:00
116Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin15:10:00
117Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida15:11:00
118Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:12:00
119Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15:13:00
120Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15:14:00
121Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors15:15:00
122Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:16:00
123Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini15:17:00
124Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15:18:00
125Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data15:20:00
126Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:22:00
127Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:24:00
128Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:26:00
129Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates15:28:00
130Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team15:30:00
131George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo15:32:00
132Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:34:00
133Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15:36:00
134Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15:38:00
135Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15:40:00
136Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15:42:00
137Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team15:44:00
138Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:46:00
139Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15:48:00

 