Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 time trial start times

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) will be the last rider to start the stage 7 Tirreno-Adriatico time trial with the Sky rider aiming to defend his overall lead. Kwiatkowski leads Damiano Caruso (BMC) by three seconds and will start a minute after the Italian.

The first of the 139 riders to start the out and back 10.5km time trial will be Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) at 1:15 pm. Riders will head out at one-minute intervals until the final 16 when there will be two-minute gaps.

Of the early starters, individual pursuit world champion Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates), Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac), and Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) are expected to post times that will be a benchmark for those starting later in the day. The major interest will be the battle for the blue jersey with less than 50 seconds separating the top 10.

