Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 7 time trial start times
Bertazzo, Kwiatkowski bookend 10km test
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) will be the last rider to start the stage 7 Tirreno-Adriatico time trial with the Sky rider aiming to defend his overall lead. Kwiatkowski leads Damiano Caruso (BMC) by three seconds and will start a minute after the Italian.
The first of the 139 riders to start the out and back 10.5km time trial will be Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) at 1:15 pm. Riders will head out at one-minute intervals until the final 16 when there will be two-minute gaps.
Of the early starters, individual pursuit world champion Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates), Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac), and Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) are expected to post times that will be a benchmark for those starting later in the day. The major interest will be the battle for the blue jersey with less than 50 seconds separating the top 10.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the final stage with a full report, results, photos, video highlights and news to follow.
Stage 7 start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Time
|1
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:15:00
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:16:00
|3
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:17:00
|4
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:18:00
|5
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:19:00
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13:20:00
|7
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:21:00
|8
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:22:00
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:23:00
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:24:00
|11
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:25:00
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|13:26:00
|13
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|13:27:00
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:28:00
|15
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:29:00
|16
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|13:30:00
|17
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:31:00
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:32:00
|19
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13:33:00
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|13:34:00
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13:35:00
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|13:36:00
|23
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:37:00
|24
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:38:00
|25
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:39:00
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:40:00
|27
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|13:41:00
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13:42:00
|29
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|13:43:00
|30
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:44:00
|31
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:45:00
|32
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:46:00
|33
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:47:00
|34
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|13:48:00
|35
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13:49:00
|36
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:50:00
|37
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13:51:00
|38
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|13:52:00
|39
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:53:00
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:54:00
|41
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13:55:00
|42
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:56:00
|43
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|13:57:00
|44
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|13:58:00
|45
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13:59:00
|46
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|14:00:00
|47
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|14:01:00
|48
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:02:00
|49
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:03:00
|50
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|14:04:00
|51
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|14:05:00
|52
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:06:00
|53
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14:07:00
|54
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:08:00
|55
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14:09:00
|56
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:10:00
|57
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|14:11:00
|58
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:12:00
|59
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|14:13:00
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:14:00
|61
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:15:00
|62
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|14:16:00
|63
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:17:00
|64
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:18:00
|65
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|14:19:00
|66
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:20:00
|67
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:21:00
|68
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:22:00
|69
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:23:00
|70
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:24:00
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:25:00
|72
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|14:26:00
|73
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14:27:00
|74
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:28:00
|75
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:29:00
|76
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:30:00
|77
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|14:31:00
|78
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|14:32:00
|79
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14:33:00
|80
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|14:34:00
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:35:00
|82
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14:36:00
|83
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14:37:00
|84
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:38:00
|85
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|14:39:00
|86
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|14:40:00
|87
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|14:41:00
|88
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14:42:00
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:43:00
|90
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:44:00
|91
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:45:00
|92
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14:46:00
|93
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:47:00
|94
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:48:00
|95
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:49:00
|96
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14:50:00
|97
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:51:00
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:52:00
|99
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|14:53:00
|100
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:54:00
|101
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|14:55:00
|102
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|14:56:00
|103
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:57:00
|104
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:58:00
|105
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14:59:00
|106
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15:00:00
|107
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:01:00
|108
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:02:00
|109
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:03:00
|110
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:04:00
|111
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:05:00
|112
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:06:00
|113
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15:07:00
|114
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:08:00
|115
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|15:09:00
|116
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:10:00
|117
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|15:11:00
|118
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:12:00
|119
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15:13:00
|120
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:14:00
|121
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|15:15:00
|122
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:16:00
|123
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|15:17:00
|124
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15:18:00
|125
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|15:20:00
|126
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:22:00
|127
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:24:00
|128
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:26:00
|129
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:28:00
|130
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:30:00
|131
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:32:00
|132
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:34:00
|133
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:36:00
|134
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:38:00
|135
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15:40:00
|136
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15:42:00
|137
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:44:00
|138
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:46:00
|139
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15:48:00
