Arkea-Samsic to ride Bianchi bikes in 2023 WorldTour

Arkéa-Samsic will ride Bianchi bikes as they step up to WorldTour level in 2023, with the Italian brand returning to the highest level in the sport after earlier spells with Jumbo and BikeExchange.

Bianchi will also supply bikes to the Arkéa-Samsic women’s team and the development team as part of a multi-year agreement, replacing Canyon as the French team’s bike sponsor.

Arkéa-Samsic recently parted ways with Nairo Quintana after his positive tests for tramadol during the Tour de France but the Brittany-based team consistently scored points across the last three seasons to finish 18th in the UCI ranking, above Lotto Soudal and Israel-Premier Tech. They have passed the UCI’s sporting criteria for WorldTour status and so are expected to be awarded a three-year worldTour spot later this month.

The team will have Warren Barguil, Nacer Bouhanni and Hugo Hofstetter as team leaders, with Clément Champoussin, Kévin Vauquelin, Matîs Louvel and David Dekker joining the team for 2023. Britain’s Connor Swift has moved to Ineos Grenadiers but sprinter Dan McLay remains.

Arkéa-Samsic will use the recently launched Bianchi Oltre RC aero bike, the Specialissima climbing bike and the Aquila time trial bike. For cyclo-cross riders will use the Zolder Pro. The Bianchi frames will be equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, Vision TT wheels Continental tyres, Selle Italia saddles, Elite bottles and cages and Wahoo computers.

Bianchi recently launched the Oltre RC aero bike, fitted with what it describes as 'F1 inspired air deflectors' on either side of the head tube, which they claimed created a low-pressure zone in front of the rider's legs. However the UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews that the deflectors cannot be used in races.

Bianchi bikes stand out for their celeste blue colours, but the Arkéa-Samsic bikes will be black and celeste to pair better with the team’s red and black colours. The bikes will also carry the Reparto Corse name, Bianchi’s high-performance brand division that has historically produced the high-end racing and team-issue bikes.

“In recent years, Team Arkéa-Samsic has demonstrated growth by achieving its planned goals. The solid organisation and the international approach are two factors that we consider decisive, and in the coming years we want to contribute to efforts for achieving new targets and to be well represented in the World Tour”, said Bianchi CEO Fabrizio Scalzotto.

Bianchi is one of the historic bike brands in the peloton, with the likes of Fasto Coppi and Marco Pantani winning Grand Tours on the famous celeste blue bikes.

Arkéa-Samsic team manager Emmanuel Hubert said the team would work with Bianchi on bike development.

“By partnering with the Arkéa-Samsic team, Bianchi is making its big return to the level of UCI WorldTour racing. Bianchi also wants to develop and enhance its high-performance products with us, such as its new Oltre RC, by working in close collaboration with our technical staff and pro riders,” Hubert said.

“I am glad to associate the Arkéa-Samsic team with such a famous brand of bicycles as Bianchi, which is known and recognised by all passionate people for its heritage and innovation.

“Bianchi has written the history of our sport in gold letters with famous riders – I had the chance to race in the professional ranks on bikes from this Italian brand which was, and still is, one of the crown jewels of the cycling industry.”