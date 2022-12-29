Bora-Hansgrohe make subtle changes to winning jersey design

Image 1 of 8 Aleksandr Vlasov models the new kit (Image credit: Le Col / Bora Hansgrohe) The riders wear the new kit on training camp (Image credit: Le Col / Bora Hansgrohe) The kit seen from above, like on TV (Image credit: Le Col / Bora Hansgrohe) Lennard Kamna in the new kit (Image credit: Le Col / Bora Hansgrohe) Max Schachmann shows off the overall look (Image credit: Le Col / Bora Hansgrohe) There's more red throughout the jersey (Image credit: Le Col / Bora Hansgrohe) A full look at the front of the jersey (Image credit: Le Col / Bora Hansgrohe) And the rear (Image credit: Le Col / Bora Hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe have unveiled their kit for the 2023 season, sticking with the formula that proved such a hit last season but throwing in a few subtle tweaks.

The German team's kit topped Cyclingnews' 2022 kit ranking with its bold combination of colours in an asymmetrical panelled design.

The 2023 kit, made once again by British brand Le Col, retains the same overall look and feel, but a closer inspection reveals some minor adjustments.

The biggest difference is the amount of red, which was previously limited to a couple of panels around the right-hand side at the bottom of the jersey. Now, there's a much larger section of red on the right-hand side, along with a strip on the left-hand side, and a faded strip on the right chest.

On the back, there is again a much bigger section right across the middle, and more at the very bottom. There's even some red detailing on the zip cover on the collar.

There's also more black on the jersey. Previously covering the right sleeve, it has moved over to the left and now covers the chest as well, moving all the way across to the right of the jersey to house the Bora logo.

Elsewhere, the light and dark shades of sea green remain in the slightly rearranged order.

The shorts continue the theme of the jersey, remaining black but with an increase of red on the trim.

A closer look at the new design (Image credit: Le Col / Bora Hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe have transitioned into a Grand Tour team since saying goodbye to Peter Sagan in 2021, and won the Giro d'Italia this year with Jai Hindley. The Australian will now lead the line at the Tour de France as Aleksandr Vlasov takes aim at the Giro d'Italia.

Sam Bennett is the team's sprinter, hoping to bounce back from a difficult 2022 campaign, while other notable riders include new signing Bob Jungels and the German contingent of Max Schachmann, Nils Politt, Lennard Kämna, and Emanuel Buchmann.