Ineos Grenadiers reveal stand-out 2023 racing kit

Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Tom Pidcock show off the 2023 Ineos Grenadiers jersey

Ineos Grenadiers have revealed their 2023 racing kit, switching from dark blue to bright red, orange and blue.

The British team describe the colours as 'Visibly fast'. The clothing is again made by Bioracer and was shown off by team leaders Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Tom Pidcock.

Ineos Grenadiers have continued to rejuvenate their roster for 2023, signing Thymen Arensman from Team DSM, 21-year-old Giro Baby winner Leo Hayter, junior time trial world champion Josh Tarling, and Canada’s Michael Leonard, who also joins directly from the junior ranks.

Richard Carapaz has left for EF Education-EasyPost and Paris-Roubaix winner Dylan van Baarle has joined Jumbo-Visma, with Richie Porte retiring and Adam Yates moving to UAE Team Emirates.

More to follow.