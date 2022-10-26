Cofidis switch back to Look bikes for 2023

Cofidis have announced that they are making a switch back to Look bikes for the 2023 season, with the French brand supplying the team's men's and women's road squads as well as their para-cycling squad.

The French team, which has been running continuously since 1997, is returning to the brand which had supplied their bikes between 2009 and 2014. They'll move on from Italian brand De Rosa, which has supplied the team for the past three seasons.

"We are excited to give our riders the opportunity to ride Look bikes for the next few years," said Cofidis general manager Cédric Vasseur. "Look has become over the seasons one of the most emblematic brands on the market and this new partnership is an additional step in the development of our Cofidis team towards the search for Performance."

Look has a long history in road racing, with Bernard Hinault riding the brand's pedals to victory at the 1984 Tour de France and Greg Lemond delivering a first Tour victory for the bikes the next year, while riders have raced Look frames to over 100 Grand Tour stage wins.

During their previous partnership, Cofidis took 81 wins aboard Look bikes, including four Vuelta a España mountain classification wins with David Moncoutié and Nicolas Edet, and five Vuelta stage wins with Moncoutié, Rein Taaramäe, and Daniel Navarro.

"As the UCI WorldTour team, we are more concerned than ever with the level of performance of all the components of our bike, and we want to offer the ultimate quality to all of our riders. We are also proud to ride on 100% French high-tech products," Vasseur continued.

"We are convinced that the Cofidis-Look agreement will provide our UCI WorldTour Team, Women Team and Handisport Team with the best range of products in all areas of cycling, including road, track and gravel. We are delighted to open a new chapter with Look bikes from 2023 by continuing our quest for victories at the highest level."

Cofidis won't be the only major team switching bike and equipment suppliers for 2023. UAE Team Emirates are making the change from Campagnolo to Shimano groupsets while Jumbo-Visma are switching from Shimano to SRAM. Elsewhere, Arkéa-Samsic are moving from Canyon bikes to Bianchi as they step up to the WorldTour, while B&B Hotels-KTM are dropping KTM bikes for Swiss brand BMC.