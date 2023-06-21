Look launches a new road and time trial bike ahead of the Tour de France

Look has announced the launch of two brand-new race bikes ahead of the upcoming Tour de France. The brand has revamped the 795 RS Blade road bike and the 796 Monoblade RS time trial bike with input and collaboration from Team Cofidis riders.

Look claims to have drawn on decades of experience with carbon fibre manufacturing and design in developing the bikes. Both models have been in development for a while and tested by World Tour riders during the 2022 and 23 seasons. We covered Bryan Cocquards Look 795RS at the Tour Down Under back in January ahead of its official launch.

Look says the updated versions of the 795 Blade RS and 796 Monoblade RS are a natural progression from the previous models. The carbon fibre layup looks to have been a focus in the design of the bike. The brand claims both bikes have received significant upgrades in the carbon layup, Ultra High Modulus Carbon is said to have been used in specific layups and orientations to reduce weight but increase rigidity in key areas.

The 795 is a dedicated race bike (Image credit: Look)

Pierre Jean Martin, CTO, LOOK Cycle, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the new 795 Blade RS and 796 Monoblade RS, products of our close collaboration with the Cofidis World Tour Team. These cutting-edge bicycles embody the pinnacle of innovation and performance, resulting from the expertise and insights gained from our partnership with professional cyclists. The 795 Blade RS and 796 Monoblade RS are meticulously engineered to excel in the most demanding racing conditions, providing an unparalleled experience for both Cofidis team riders and passionate cyclists worldwide. With their exceptional aerodynamics, lightweight design, and state-of-the-art technology, these bikes represent our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in cycling. We are confident that the 795 Blade RS and 796 Monoblade RS will empower athletes to reach new heights and redefine the standards of speed and performance in the world of cycling.”

A Cofidis rider on the 795 which also looks to have wheels from the Corima MCC range (Image credit: Look)

The 795 Blade RS

The 795 Blade RS frame is constructed from ultra hi-modulus carbon fibre which is aimed at optimising lightness and stiffness. This new version is said to be 7% stiffer and 10% more aerodynamic than the previous model with, as you might expect, race-orientated geometry.

Aerodynamics has contributed to the design and is now also a must for World Tour race machines. The brand says that the seat stays, bottle cage positions, seat post, seat post clamp, top tube and forks all have aerodynamic profiles.

The 795 also features a carbon fibre aero-integrated cockpit that is actually a separate bar and stems to aid cable integration and the ability to change handlebars and stems easily.

Overall bike weight is quoted at 7.0kg in a complete race-ready bike (size M) with Dura-Ace, power meter pedals, bottle cages and Corima MCC EVO 32 tubular wheels. So we would expect larger sizes or less premium builds to be between the 7-8kg range.

Simon Gescke, Pro Rider, Team Cofidis, said: “The new LOOK 795 Blade RS that we have the privilege of using this season is simply exceptional. We had extensive discussions with LOOK's R&D department and Corima prior to the season to obtain the best possible bike. This bike is fast, and not only does it go fast, but it also maintains a constant speed, which is crucial. Furthermore, it performs flawlessly on any terrain, thanks to its extreme precision in handling and perfect aerodynamics. We are truly delighted to ride with such cutting-edge technology.

The new 796 Monoblade RS TT bike (Image credit: Look)

795 Blade RS

Look claims the aim of the 796-time trial bike design was to create a bike focused on pure speed and aerodynamics. The new 796 frame is said to be lighter and stiffer than the previous model.

The frame features 25% hi-modulus carbon fibre and is built around a T47 bottom bracket standard. Looks claims work has gone into the aerodynamic profiling of various areas of the frame, which is disc brake and electronic groupset specific. There is a new Look Aeroflat 400mm base bar that has integrated cable routing, and new Aergo carbon fibre bar extensions with up to 20 degrees of adjustment. The seatpost has also received an update, with an aero profile and reversible sliding head and integrated seatpost clamp.

Benjamin Thomas, Pro Rider, Team Cofidis said: “I had the opportunity to work with Look Cycle's R&D department and test the 796 Monoblade RS early in the offseason. My recent victory in the 4-day Dunkerque TT attests to it: this bike is exceptionally lightweight and fast for a time trial bike. What excited me the most was its rigidity, responsiveness in accelerations, and meticulously developed aerodynamics for high-speed riding. The handlebar setup has been optimized to provide a smooth and effortless riding experience, truly making it a perfect time trial bike.”

Pricing and Weights