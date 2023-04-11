The brutal and beautiful 2023 Paris-Roubaix - Gallery

A defeated John Degenkolb will be wondering 'what if'? for a long time after crashing out of contention in Paris-Roubaix

"Usually I hate this race but for sure I love it today," Paris-Roubaix winner Mathieu van der Poel said after claiming his first ever Hell of the North. And for all the Queen of the Classics has its dark side, no one can deny the eternal fascination of Paris-Roubaix.

This year’s race was the fastest-ever since Paris-Roubaix began in 1896 and as dramatic and unforgiving as any of the previous 119.

After shaking off Wout van Aert, his most tenacious rival, at the end of Carrefour de l'Arbre at 15km from the finish, Van der Poel soloed around Roubaix velodrome to claim the fourth Monument of his career.

A sense of 'what-if' remained after Van Aert punctured at the crucial moment of the race but even the most diehard Belgian fans will admit that Van der Poel never put a foot wrong and so deserved his second Monument in just over a month. Once Van der Poel was alone for he ride to Roubaix, there was no sign that he lacked the strength or resilience to win.

Van der Poel's victory was just one story of a race where the emotions ranged from the cruel misfortune of Van Aert’s puncture to the elation of Jasper Philipsen, whose loyal hard work was rewarded with a fine second place alongside his Dutch Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate.

No one will forget the tears of veteran John Degenkolb, in the front group and performing at a level that evoked memories of his 2015 victory, only to see his chances wrenched from his grasp when he was poleaxed to the side of a road after a three-way entanglement with Philipsen and Van der Poel on Carrefour de l'Arbre.

There was also the brave race finishers like Karl Patrick Lauk (Bingoal WB), the last name on the results sheet, and Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) – Roubaix's youngest racer in 86 years. Every participant in the Hell of the North and everyone who makes it to the Roubaix velodrome, comes away with a story to remember.

To witness the key moments and get a stunning inside view of the race, photographer Chris Auld (opens in new tab) spent a long, arduous but worthwhile day out on the roadsides and fields of northern France.

To enjoy his superb visual account of the 120th edition of Paris-Roubaix, look no further than our gallery.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Ineos Grenadiers led the charge in the early stages of the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Unsurprisingly, fans of favourite Wout van Aert were out in force across the course

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A view down the length of the peloton

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) crashed out in the Arenberg

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) leads the way on one of the early cobbled sectors

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) endured a final Paris-Roubaix to forget after crashing out on the second sector

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Concentration on the face of Andrea Pasqualon (Bahrain Victorious)

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The cobbles hit hard for the Paris-Roubaix peloton

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) among a group of chasers

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Cobblestones and fans wind into the distance

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Is the race nearby? Just watch out for the TV helicopter approaching

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Alpecin-Deceuninck duo Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel among the favourites group on one cobbled sector

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

German champion Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the chase on the way to 35th place

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Fans packed the route to see their favourite riders tackle the hardest roads in the sport

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Of course, they all hung around for the riders well behind the front of the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Ride the crown of the cobbles or take to the gutter? Sometimes it's about getting by as best you can

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Riders show the effort and concentration as they ride the rough roads

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Philipsen, Degenkolb, Pedersen, Van der Poel – the best of the best

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van Aert sticking to Van der Poel's wheel on the cobbles

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Fans cheer the riders on the famous 'Pont Gibus' sector

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van der Poel on his own?

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Nope, the other favourites were still there, despite his multiple attacks

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) leads the favourites group late in the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Philipsen did plenty of work on behalf of his leader Van der Poel

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

John Degenkolb shows the effort on his face

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van der Poel on the front of the group with Van Aert and Philipsen following

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Ganna leads Degenkolb and Pedersen through the corner

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Wout van Aert on the attack on the final five-star sector at Carrefour de l'Arbre

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van der Poel mounts the chase, the only man able to follow

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Ganna and Küng chase the 'big two'

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van der Poel entered the velodrome alone following Van Aert's puncture 15km earlier

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Dutchman had time to savour his victory, over a lap ahead of anyone else

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A fourth Monument title in the bag as Philipsen celebrates a lap down

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van Aert and Philipsen track tactics ahead of the finishing sprint

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Photographers crowd Van der Poel as his soigneur holds him up after a monster effort

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Further back, Philipsen made it a one-two for Alpecin-Deceuninck

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Degenkolb crosses the line devastated after his Carrefour de l'Arbre crash

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Faces of the finish – Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers)

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) after the finish

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) gives an interview in the velodrome

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

John Degenkolb was inconsolable after finishing the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The effort shows on Yves Lampaert's face

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Time to check the ride stats after six hours in the saddle

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) rests after his hard efforts on the cobbles

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) finished his debut Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The final podium – Van der Poel, Philipsen, and Van Aert

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Shower time for those who made it to Roubaix

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Degenkolb washed away his disappointment

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The German could raise a smile despite his unlucky day

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The old velodrome showers are part of the Paris-Roubaix experience

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The showers mark the end of the race and a long, long day

