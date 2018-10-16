Sylvain Chavanel: Looking back on 19 years as a pro – Gallery

Image 1 of 60 On the attack on stage 8 of the 2008 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 60 Winning stage 2 at the 2009 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 60 Chavanel on the podium after having won stage 7 - his second - at the 2010 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 60 To the winner, the spoils: in the yellow jersey at the 2010 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 60 Chavanel wins stage 6 of the 2013 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 60 In yellow at the 2009 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 60 Chavanel celebrates being awarded the most-aggressive rider prize on the final stage of the 2008 Tour de France in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 60 Enjoying a spell in polka-dots as best climber at the 2008 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 60 Chavanel representing France in the individual time trial at the 2012 London Olympics, in which he finished 29th (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 60 Chavanel wins the 2008 Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 60 Chavanel wins the final time trial and with it the overall classification at the 2012 Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 60 Resident in the French national champion's jersey at the 2012 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 60 On the attack with Peter Sagan at the 2012 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 60 Behind the scenes with Quick-Step teammate Tom Boonen as Chavanel readies himself, and his red leader's jersey, for stage 7 of the 2011 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 60 Celebrating in Paris as the most-combative rider at the 2010 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 60 Time trialling in the French national champion's jersey at the 2013 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 60 Leading the way at the 2013 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 60 So close! Sylvain Chavanel pulled down the curtain on a 19-year pro career at the Chrono des Nations time trial in Les Herbiers, France, on Sunday, and says that he'll now take the time to decide what to do next.

He told France 3 in a TV interview that we wouldn't mind starting his own pro team one day, but acknowledged that putting something like that together doesn't just happen overnight, so don't be surprised to see him making appearances at various races next season as he makes the transition from rider to former rider.

The 39-year-old Frenchman has enjoyed a hugely successful couple of decades at the top of his game, taking 45 career wins, including victory at the 2014 Bretagne Classic Ouest-France, three stage wins at the Tour de France – with two spells in the yellow jersey as leader of the Tour in 2010 – plus three stage wins at Paris-Nice, the 2011 French road race championships and six national time trial titles.

He also holds the record for the most starts at the Tour de France, with 18 – finishing 16 of them – having ridden in his home race every year from 2001 to his last ride at La Grande Boucle this summer.

While extremely useful against the clock, Chavanel became best known as a breakaway specialist, and it was that panache as a have-a-go hero that both netted him a number of wins but also – perhaps most importantly – endeared him to the French public, who arguably love a rider who tries to win more than a rider who actually wins.

Check out our giant gallery above of some of the best and most memorable moments of Chavanel's 19-year career.