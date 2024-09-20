State of the nation: Analysing Australia's 2024 Road World Championships teams

By
published

Rainbow hopes stoked by Grace Brown's Olympic time trial gold

Picture by Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com - 10/08/2023 - Road Cycling - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - Stirling, Scotland - Womenâ€™s Elite Time Trial - Grace Brown of Australia competing in the Women&#039;s Elite Time Trial
Grace Brown on her way to silver at the 2023 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com)
Jump to:

Ahead of the 2024 UCI Road World Championships, Cyclingnews is taking a deep dive into the key teams for the elite road races, starting with Australia.

History

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.