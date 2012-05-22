Stage 2 An Post Ras: Kilkenny to Gort
Rider Profile- Kyle Houston
Rider Profile- Kyle Houston
Height- 187cm
Weight- 78kg
Kilkenny to Gort 158km 3hr 36min
So you can see from today that anyone with the ability to conserve as much as possible in the first two thirds of the race and then produce threshold efforts lasting 5-10min’s after 3hrs of hard roads and fast racing will have been in contention to finish in the lead group(s) in the approach to the line.
