Retro: Fausto Coppi races in Dublin in 1959

Image 1 of 2 Fausto Coppi is greeted by Jim McQuaid and CRE president Paddy McQuaid on arrival at Dublin airport in 1959 (Image credit: Darach McQuaid) Image 2 of 2 Fausto Coppi with Jim and Paddy McQuaid ahead of the track events in Dublin in 1959. (Image credit: Darach McQuaid)

I

Since landing in Dublin the previous afternoon, he has scarcely spoken a word to his hosts except to let it be known that his hotel was inadequate. If the republican bombing that blew a hole in the Santry track overnight bothers him, it’s impossible to tell. Until it’s time to race, his eyes stay hidden behind sunglasses, his expression stiff as cardboard.



