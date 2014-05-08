Trending

Retro: Fausto Coppi races in Dublin in 1959

As Giro d’Italia comes to Ireland, Cyclingnews remembers Il Campionissimo’s visit

Image 1 of 2

Fausto Coppi is greeted by Jim McQuaid and CRE president Paddy McQuaid on arrival at Dublin airport in 1959

Fausto Coppi is greeted by Jim McQuaid and CRE president Paddy McQuaid on arrival at Dublin airport in 1959
(Image credit: Darach McQuaid)
Image 2 of 2

Fausto Coppi with Jim and Paddy McQuaid ahead of the track events in Dublin in 1959.

Fausto Coppi with Jim and Paddy McQuaid ahead of the track events in Dublin in 1959.
(Image credit: Darach McQuaid)

I

Since landing in Dublin the previous afternoon, he has scarcely spoken a word to his hosts except to let it be known that his hotel was inadequate. If the republican bombing that blew a hole in the Santry track overnight bothers him, it’s impossible to tell. Until it’s time to race, his eyes stay hidden behind sunglasses, his expression stiff as cardboard.