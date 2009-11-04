Race history
Iceman Cometh past winners
Icewomen
2008 Amanda Carey
2007 Kelli Emmett
2006 Kelli Emmett
2005 Kelli Emmett
2004 Kerry Barnholt
2003 Kelli Emmett
2002 Alicia Mayer
2001 Chrissy Redden
2000 Kelli Emmett
1999 Jodi Koch
1998 Cecilia Potts
1997 Cecilia Potts
1996 Cecilia Potts
1995 Cecilia Potts
1994 Elise Harrington
1993 Elise Harrington
1992 Elise Harrington
1991 Margaret Sanchez
1990 Debbie Baker
Icemen
2008 Jeremiah Bishop
2007 Brian Matter
2006 Mike Simonson
2005 Adam Craig
2004 Brian Matter
2003 Tristan Schouten
2002 Christopher Peitrzak
2001 Steve Tilford
2000 Steve Tilford
1999 Scott Quiring
1998 Steve Tilford
1997 Tinker Jaurez
1996 Jon Shell
1995 Scott Quiring
1994 Scott Quiring
1993 Gene Oberpillar
1992 Peter Noverr
1991 Tim Swift
1990 Don Fedrigon, Jr.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy