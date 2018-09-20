Trending

Quiz: How well do you know the UCI Road World Championships?

Test your knowledge in our fiendish quiz

Innsbruck, hosts of the 2018 World Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2018 UCI Road World Championships get underway this weekend and, in anticipation of one of the biggest events on the cycling calendar, we're testing your knowledge with this fiendish quiz. 

Innsbruck, Austria, will play host to the week-long festival of cycling in what is the the 85th edition of the Worlds.

Plenty has happened since that first edition, and we'll be stretching your knowledge of it all to its very limit. 

Make your way through the quiz below, and for all of our build-up coverage for the 2018 Worlds, click here.

 