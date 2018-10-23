Quick-Step Floors scoop 73 victories this season – Gallery

Image 1 of 73 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at the 2018 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 73 Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) celebrates stage 1 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 73 Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 73 Fernando Gaviria wins the opening stage of Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 73 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 2 of the 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 73 Elia Viviani came back from a mechanical to win stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 73 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) produced a fine sprint to win the final stage of the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 73 Elia Viviani is congratulated by Quick-Step Floors teammate Niki Terpstra. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) took the lead in the Abu Dhabi Tour on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 73 Niki Terpstra wins Le Samyn for the second time in his career (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 13 of 73 Remi Cavagna celebrates with some beer after winning Dwars door West-Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 73 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 73 Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) wins the Handzame Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 73 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 73 Elia Viviani wins the 2018 Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 73 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 73 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) in the breakaway before winning stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 73 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 73 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) wins Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe and Primoz Roglic charge to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 73 Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 73 The Scheldeprijs podium: Pascal Ackermann, Fabio Jacobsen and Chris Lawless (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 73 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) en route to the win in Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 73 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) wins 2018 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 of Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 73 Fernando Gaviria punches the air in delight after taking the win on stage 1 at the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 73 Quick-Step Floors' Fernando Gaviria wins stage 5 of the 2018 Tour of California in Elk Grove (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 13 of Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 73 It was the bike throw wot won it: Quick-Step's Fernando Gaviria times it to perfection to take his third stage win at the 2018 Tour of California on stage 7, denying Max Walscheid (Sunweb) his first (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 73 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) on the Tour des Fjords podium after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) takes his fourth Giro d'Italia stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 73 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 73 Quick-Step Floors wins Hammer Series Limburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 73 Quick-Step Floors on their way to winning the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4 at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 73 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and teammate Philippe Gilbert 1-2 at Belgian Road Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 5 at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 73 Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) riding to fourth place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 45 of 73 Home gold for Elia Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 73 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 73 Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 73 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 73 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 51 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France in Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks from the breakaway and leads the Tour de France stage 16 before crashing on the descent into Bagnères-de-Luchon (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 52 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 53 of 73 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 54 of 73 The sprint on stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 55 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, takes a well-deserved sip of beer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 73 Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) edges out Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 57 of 73 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 58 of 73 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 61 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 62 of 73 Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 64 of 73 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 20 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 65 of 73 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 66 of 73 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 67 of 73 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 68 of 73 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 73 Quick-Step on the top step of the team time trial podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 70 of 73 Max Richeze celebrates as he catches the sprinters off-guard (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Image 71 of 73 Alvaro Hodeg celebrates another win for Quick Step Floors (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 72 of 73 Fabio Jakobsen gave Quick Step Floors their 72nd season victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 73 Fabio Jakobsen celebrates his victory on the final stage of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

From Elia Viviani's win on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under in January to stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi, won by Fabio Jakobsen, on Sunday, Quick-Step Floors' impressive 73 victories this season have been... well, impressive.

The Belgian WorldTour team has won on all fronts, from the Monuments – with victories at both the Tour of Flanders thanks to Niki Terpstra and at Liège-Bastogne-Liège with Bob Jungels – to the Grand Tours, where they won a staggering 13 stages across the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, through Viviani, Maximilian Schachmann, Fernando Gaviria, Julian Alaphilippe and Enric Mas.

At times, they have looked unstoppable, with wins intersecting at races that overlap, such as Viviani's win at the Dubai Tour and Gaviria's victories at the Oro y Paz at the start of the season, and again Gaviria winning at the Tour of California while Viviani was hoovering up stage victories at the Giro in May.

The team may still have had a little way to go to have beaten the 84 wins taken by HTC-Columbia during the 2009 season, but having beaten their own team record of 61 victories from 2014, and having taken first place in the UCI WorldTour teams classification, Quick-Step are unlikely to have too many sleepless nights.

Indeed, team boss Patrick Lefevere was nothing short of effusive on the team's website.

"It's truly extraordinary what we have achieved in 2018, and the whole squad is part of this success," he said.

"It's fantastic proof of what you can accomplish through team spirit, hard work and dedication from everybody involved, and an unstoppable motivation to win cycling races. It's very much a once in a lifetime season."

Remind yourself of Quick-Step Floors' superb 2018 season and their 73 wins by checking out our giant gallery, above.

Why not watch our documentary RUNNING WITH WOLVES and follow Quick-Step Floors at the Tour de France. You can rent or buy it on our Vimeo page, here.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.