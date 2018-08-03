Cyclingnews Films: RUNNING WITH WOLVES - now available

Cyclingnews Films presents: RUNNING WITH WOLVES (Image credit: Immediate Media)

Join 'The Wolfpack' – UCI WorldTour super-squad Quick-Step Floors – as they tackle this year's Tour de France. Cyclingnews Films' latest production, RUNNING WITH WOLVES, follows the Belgian team through the ups of Fernando Gaviria and Julian Alaphilippe's stage wins and the downs of stages lost and Philippe Gilbert's horrific crash.

With unrivalled access, both during racing and behind the scenes, this is a film that you'll want to come back to time and again for a real insider's look into what it takes to be part of one of the world's very best cycling teams.

Share in the celebrations and frustrations aboard the team bus with team boss Patrick Lefevere, and sit in on the pre-stage meetings with directeur sportifs Tom Steels, Brian Holm and Wilfried Peeters. Experience Gaviria's triumphs in taking this year's first yellow jersey, and Alaphilippe's delight in winning his first Tour stage, and taking the famous polka-dot jersey as best climber.

Be there, too, when Alaphilippe breaks off from his conversation with world champion Peter Sagan to embrace his teammate Gilbert after he's struggled to make it to the finish having crashed over a wall on the descent of the infamous Col du Portet d'Aspet. Then wince as the extent of his injuries becomes clear: the Belgian's just completed the stage with a broken knee.

Go inside the bruising press scrums, feel the anticipation within the team as stage 9 on the cobbles to Roubaix approaches, and celebrate with the riders, demob happy to reach Paris after three weeks of intense racing.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.