Tygart: UCI hasn't taken any decisive anti-doping action since Armstrong case
All those involved in the sport “deserve more”, USADA head says
Travis Tygart has said that the UCI has not taken any “decisive action” against doping since the Lance Armstrong and US Postal scandal.
Tygart, head of the US Anti-Doping Agency, spoke at a meeting in Brussels with European Union sports officials. with UCI president Pat McQuaid also in attendance. “All those who cherish the Olympic values, particularly fair play and a level playing field, deserve more,” Tygart said, the AP reported.
Tygart said that the only noteworthy action by the UCI was to close down its independent commission which was to examine the UCI's role in the Armstrong case. “They disbanded the independent commission that was set up at the very time it began to actually act independent,” Tygart said.
He also called the Spanish judge's ruling to destroy the blood bags in the Operacion Puerto blood-doping case an “obvious setback,” but was encouraged by the appeals of that decision.
