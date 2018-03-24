Oliver Naesen's Belgian national champion Factors - Gallery

Image 1 of 36 Oliver Naesen's Belgian champion's Factors (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 36 AG2R La Mondiale use Shimano Ultegra chains, presumably to keep costs down (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 36 The seat tube hugs the shape of the rear wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 36 CeramicSpeed provide AG2R La Mondiale with the OSPW system in conjunction with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 36 The bike features the national colours of Belgium through the design (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 36 Oliver Naesen's Factor ONE in custom Belgian national champion colours (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 36 A look at the drivetrain on Naesen's Factor ONE (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 36 The Factor ONE is the company's aero specific framesets and features many expected design aspects of a modern aero frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 36 The custom saddle from Fizik features on both the Factor ONE and Factor O2 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 36 The Factor ONE also has an unusual front hinge steering design as opposed to a traditional fork steerer running through the head tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 36 The Factor ONE comes with an integrated handlebar/stem cockpit setup and is paired with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 36 A look at the non-drive side of Oliver Naesen's Factor ONE (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 36 AG2R La Mondiale use Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 36 Belgium's royal coat of arms features at the bottom of the underside of the down tube (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 36 Factor's 'Wide Stance' design also extends to the forks of the ONE (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 36 Truncated stays and tubing reduces turbulance as wind flows over the frame (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 36 Oliver Naesen's Factor O2 in custom Belgian national champion colours (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 36 The Di2 interface box is located in the handlebar end (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 36 AG2R La Mondiale are one of several WorldTour teams that use Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 36 Naesen's Factor ONE is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series direct mount brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 36 Each of Naesen's Belgium champion bikes feature a similar paint scheme and detailing (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 36 The cobbles specialist is the natural leader for the French WorldTour team (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 36 AG2R La Mondiale pair their Factor bikes with wheels from French manufacturer Mavic (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 36 Naesen's third bike for Omloop was seen with a Shimano Ultegra crankset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 36 A closer look at the CeramicSpeed OSPW system (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 36 Contrasting decals stand out on the black base coat of the frame (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 36 A number plate mount from K-Edge is attached at the brake bolt (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 36 The CeramicSpeed OSPW system on Naesen's number one race bike featured red jockey wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 29 of 36 AG2R La Mondiale use SRM's Origin crankset, equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 30 of 36 Naesen uses team colour bidons, which don't quite match with the colour scheme of his special bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 31 of 36 Black Inc provide the cockpit components and seat post on AG2R La Mondiale's bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 32 of 36 A closer look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 rear brake on Oliver Naesen's Factor O2 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 33 of 36 Unity makes strength' adorns the top tube and is generally accepted as Belgium's national motto, as well as making a nod towards Naesen's teammates perhaps (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 34 of 36 The Factor ONE has the unusual split down tube design, also seen on the company's time trial model (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 35 of 36 Wide Stance' seat stays allows air to flow through the stays as well as around them, Factor claims this improves aerodynamic performance (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 36 of 36 The Belgian royal coat of arms on the seat tube of Naesen's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

This article is part of 'Belgian Week' on Cyclingnews, a special run of features to celebrate the start of the Classics. For all our Belgian Week content click here.

In the week before the 2017 Tour de France, Oliver Naesen became Belgian national road race champion in the 118th edition of the event.

As with some of the European national road champions, Naesen then had the honour of wearing the famous national colours of Belgium during the Tour de France and the 12 months that follow.

It wasn't until the RideLondon Classic after the Tour de France that Naesen was equipped with a custom finished Factor O2 to complement the national champion's jersey.

For the 2018 season, at least until the national championships at the end of June, Naesen will continue to wear and race on the national colours of Belgium, on the Factor O2 and, for the new season, the aero-specific Factor ONE.

The Factor ONE features several eye-catching design features to cheat the air, including a split down tube, integrated head tube steerer, 'Wide Stance' forks and seat stays and, perhaps expectedly, an integrated cockpit system.

The national colours of Belgium make up the bold design of the frameset, which also features the country's motto 'L'union fait la force' on the top tube and the royal crest on the underside of the down tube.

Fizik further adds to the bicycle with a Fizik Antares saddle, which is also in custom colours for the Belgian champion.

AG2R La Mondiale pairs their Factors with Mavic wheels, Black Inc finishing kit and a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset. CeramicSpeed and SRM are integrated into the groupset with an oversized pulley-wheel system and crankset-based power meter respectively.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Naesen's two bikes in the national champion colours of Belgium.

Oliver Naesen's Factor ONE

Frame: Factor ONE RGi Carbon in custom finish for Belgian national champion

Fork: Factor ONE RGi Carbon in custom finish for Belgian national champion

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW system

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Ultegra CN-6800

Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings, 53/39

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Ultimate

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Factor integrated cockpit system

Tape/grips: Black Inc

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Fizik Antares in custom colours for Belgian national champion

Seat post: Factor ONE

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Computer: SRM PC-8 (not photographed)

Other accessories: K-Edge number plate mount

Oliver Naesen's Factor O2

Frame: Factor O2 RGi Carbon in custom finish for Belgian national champion

Fork: Factor O2 RGi Carbon in custom finish for Belgian national champion

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW system

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Ultegra CN-6800

Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings, 53/39

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Ultimate

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Black Inc Handlebar

Stem: Black Inc Stem

Headset: CeramicSpeed

Tape/grips: Black Inc

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Fizik Antares in custom colours for Belgian national champion

Seatpost: Black Inc Seatpost

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal

Computer: SRM PC-8 (not photographed)

Other accessories: K-Edge number plate mount