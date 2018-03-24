Oliver Naesen's Belgian national champion Factors - Gallery

In the week before the 2017 Tour de France, Oliver Naesen became Belgian national road race champion in the 118th edition of the event.
As with some of the European national road champions, Naesen then had the honour of wearing the famous national colours of Belgium during the Tour de France and the 12 months that follow.
It wasn't until the RideLondon Classic after the Tour de France that Naesen was equipped with a custom finished Factor O2 to complement the national champion's jersey.
For the 2018 season, at least until the national championships at the end of June, Naesen will continue to wear and race on the national colours of Belgium, on the Factor O2 and, for the new season, the aero-specific Factor ONE.
The Factor ONE features several eye-catching design features to cheat the air, including a split down tube, integrated head tube steerer, 'Wide Stance' forks and seat stays and, perhaps expectedly, an integrated cockpit system.
The national colours of Belgium make up the bold design of the frameset, which also features the country's motto 'L'union fait la force' on the top tube and the royal crest on the underside of the down tube.
Fizik further adds to the bicycle with a Fizik Antares saddle, which is also in custom colours for the Belgian champion.
AG2R La Mondiale pairs their Factors with Mavic wheels, Black Inc finishing kit and a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset. CeramicSpeed and SRM are integrated into the groupset with an oversized pulley-wheel system and crankset-based power meter respectively.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Naesen's two bikes in the national champion colours of Belgium.
Oliver Naesen's Factor ONE
Frame: Factor ONE RGi Carbon in custom finish for Belgian national champion Fork: Factor ONE RGi Carbon in custom finish for Belgian national champion
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 direct mount Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 direct mount Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW system Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28 Chain: Shimano Ultegra CN-6800 Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings, 53/39 Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Ultimate Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular Handlebars/stem: Factor integrated cockpit system Tape/grips: Black Inc Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Saddle: Fizik Antares in custom colours for Belgian national champion Seat post: Factor ONE Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus Computer: SRM PC-8 (not photographed) Other accessories: K-Edge number plate mount
Oliver Naesen's Factor O2
Frame: Factor O2 RGi Carbon in custom finish for Belgian national champion Fork: Factor O2 RGi Carbon in custom finish for Belgian national champion
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW system Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Chain: Shimano Ultegra CN-6800 Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings, 53/39 Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Ultimate Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular Handlebars: Black Inc Handlebar Stem: Black Inc Stem Headset: CeramicSpeed Tape/grips: Black Inc Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Saddle: Fizik Antares in custom colours for Belgian national champion Seatpost: Black Inc Seatpost Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal Computer: SRM PC-8 (not photographed) Other accessories: K-Edge number plate mount
