Oliver Naesen's Factor O2 - Gallery
A detailed look at the Belgian's versatile ride for the cobblestones
Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) enjoyed a top-20 finish at the 2016 edition of Paris-Roubaix last year and has improved on his Classics pedigree this season with top-ten finishes at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and Dwars door Vlaanderen. Naesen improved this further with a podium at E3 Harelbeke, and if not for the definitive crash on the Kwaremont with Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet in the Tour of Flanders, we may have seen even more.
Related Articles
Ahead of Naesen's Paris-Roubaix start this Sunday, we took a detailed look at the bike the Belgian rode during the 105th Scheldeprijs earlier in the week.
The Factor O2 is designed to be as at home in the mountains as it is in the cobbles of the Northern Classics. The minimal design and unique colourway result in a bike that stands out in a generally conservative pro peloton.
AG2R La Mondiale lined up to Scheldeprijs with as yet unseen Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL. The deep section aero wheels feature full carbon wheels and we expect a full release and further information in the coming weeks.
In what is a relatively standard feature bike elsewhere, Naesen opts for a 44T inner chainring to make the most of a relatively flat Northern Classics season. The bike is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 groupset, paired with an SRM powermeter.
Factor's component wing, Black Inc, provides the seat post, handlebars and stem, while Italian brand Fizik supplies the saddle and handlebar tape.
Frame: Factor O2
Fork: Factor O2
Handlebar: Black Inc, 390mm
Stem: Black Inc, 140mm
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace
Brake / shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-28
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53/44 with SRM powermeter
Wheelset: Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm
Seatpost: Black Inc
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
Critical Measurements:
Rider's height: 1.84m
Rider's weight: 71kg
Saddle height from BB: 795mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 750mm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy