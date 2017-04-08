Oliver Naesen's Factor O2 - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Oliver Naesen's Factor O2 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 24 Naesen was running a 140mm stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 24 The frame has an internal cable routing option on the downtube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 24 A look at the new front wheel from the Mavic Comete (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 24 The crudely attached timing chip stood out on the fork (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 24 The Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series front brake (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 24 Fizik provide the handlebar tape for AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 24 390mm Black Inc handlebars and a mount ready to take the SRM headunit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 24 A closer look at the front hub on the new Mavic Comete (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 24 Perhaps the full name of the new wheel? (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 24 French pedals for the French team (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 24 CeramicSpeed provide both the headset and bottom bracket bearings, whilst a neat spacer solution stores the Di2 junction box (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 24 Black Inc is Factor's component brand and provides the finishing kit for the team's bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 24 Naesen's bike features a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 24 The bike is equipped with a SRM powermeter (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 24 Whilst Naesen opts for a standard 53T outer chainring, the inner is a larger than usuall 44t for the flat Classics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 24 The chainring combination is paired with an 11-28 Shimano Dura-Ace cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 24 The AG2R La Mondiale were equipped with as yet unseen and unreleased Mavic Comete deep carbon rimmed wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 24 Naesen was running Continental Competition ALX 25mm tyres with the new Mavic wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 24 A closer look at the Shimano Dura-Ace rear brake (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 24 The yellow brake pads are carbon specific for the rim surface (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 24 A simple piece of electrical tape to ensure the correct bike fit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 23 of 24 The colour coordinated Fizik Antares saddle had a few scuffs (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 24 of 24 Elite Cannibal bottle cages ensure no missing bottles over the cobbled sections (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) enjoyed a top-20 finish at the 2016 edition of Paris-Roubaix last year and has improved on his Classics pedigree this season with top-ten finishes at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and Dwars door Vlaanderen. Naesen improved this further with a podium at E3 Harelbeke, and if not for the definitive crash on the Kwaremont with Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet in the Tour of Flanders, we may have seen even more.

Ahead of Naesen's Paris-Roubaix start this Sunday, we took a detailed look at the bike the Belgian rode during the 105th Scheldeprijs earlier in the week.

The Factor O2 is designed to be as at home in the mountains as it is in the cobbles of the Northern Classics. The minimal design and unique colourway result in a bike that stands out in a generally conservative pro peloton.

AG2R La Mondiale lined up to Scheldeprijs with as yet unseen Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL. The deep section aero wheels feature full carbon wheels and we expect a full release and further information in the coming weeks.

In what is a relatively standard feature bike elsewhere, Naesen opts for a 44T inner chainring to make the most of a relatively flat Northern Classics season. The bike is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 groupset, paired with an SRM powermeter.

Factor's component wing, Black Inc, provides the seat post, handlebars and stem, while Italian brand Fizik supplies the saddle and handlebar tape.

Frame: Factor O2

Fork: Factor O2

Handlebar: Black Inc, 390mm

Stem: Black Inc, 140mm

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace

Brake / shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-28

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 53/44 with SRM powermeter

Wheelset: Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm

Seatpost: Black Inc

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal

Critical Measurements:

Rider's height: 1.84m

Rider's weight: 71kg

Saddle height from BB: 795mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 750mm