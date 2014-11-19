NRS team feature: BikeBug-NextGen Racing
Team dynamic a defining characteristic for Melbourne-based squad
Having only made its debut in the women's National Road Series (NRS) this year, Melbourne-based team BikeBug-NextGen Racing are already looking ahead to improve and build on its performances. With a philosophy emphasising the importance of the team, BikeBug-NextGen's recruitment for 2015 was based around ensuring the five new additions would complement an already existing dynamic and culture.
Obviously, we also can't do it without the support of Brunetti Café in Melbourne that holds all of our events and Carroll & O'Dea Lawyers who also provide us with financial backing and Pro4formance Nutrition.
2014 BikeBug-NextGen Racing roster: Penny Brown, Chloe Baggs, Justyna Lubkowski, Claire Homsey, Prudence Rothwell, Georgina Beech and Elizabeth Doueal.
