BikeBug-NextGen Racing team unveiled in Melbourne
New women's team launched in time for 2014 Australian National Road Series
The newest Australian women’s National Road Series team, BikeBug-NextGen Racing, was launched in Melbourne on Thursday.
While only seven riders were introduced, the Victorian-based team will be comprised of eight contracted elite female cyclists, who along with managers, coaches and mechanics, are not paid but ride strictly for the "love of cycling" according to Homsey, who also serves as both a communications manager and team rider.
