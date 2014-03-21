BikeBug-NextGen Racing team unveiled in Melbourne

Image 1 of 4 The 2014 BikeBug-NextGen Racing team (Image credit: Mark Gonzalez) Image 2 of 4 Cafe Racer in Melbourne hosted the BikeBug-NextGen Racing team launch (Image credit: Mark Gonzalez) Image 3 of 4 The 2014 BikeBug-NextGen Racing team at Cafe Racer in Melbourne (Image credit: Mark Gonzalez) Image 4 of 4 Team co-owner Claire Homsey (Image credit: Mark Gonzalez)

The newest Australian women’s National Road Series team, BikeBug-NextGen Racing, was launched in Melbourne on Thursday.





While only seven riders were introduced, the Victorian-based team will be comprised of eight contracted elite female cyclists, who along with managers, coaches and mechanics, are not paid but ride strictly for the "love of cycling" according to Homsey, who also serves as both a communications manager and team rider.



