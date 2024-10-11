Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig switches FDJ-Suez for Canyon-Sram for 2025

By
published

Danish racer signs on a two-year deal after five seasons at FDJ

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig is waving goodbye to FDJ-Suez at the end of the current season
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig is waving goodbye to FDJ-Suez at the end of the current season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon-Sram have announced the signing of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig on a two-year deal for 2025 onwards.

The Danish rider has spent the past five seasons with French squad FDJ-Suez and on Thursday she announced on Facebook that her time at the team would be coming to an end.

