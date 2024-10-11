Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig switches FDJ-Suez for Canyon-Sram for 2025
Danish racer signs on a two-year deal after five seasons at FDJ
Canyon-Sram have announced the signing of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig on a two-year deal for 2025 onwards.
The Danish rider has spent the past five seasons with French squad FDJ-Suez and on Thursday she announced on Facebook that her time at the team would be coming to an end.
Uttrup-Ludwig, who won a stage of the Tour Down Under and finished top 10 at the Tour de France Femmes this year, will now join Kasia Niewiadoma among the main leaders at the German Women's WorldTour squad.
The 29-year-old can count 18 wins among her palmarès, including a stage at the 2022 Tour, four Danish national titles, and the overall at the 2022 Tour of Scandinavia.
"I am immensely looking forward to joining Canyon-Sram Racing for 2025 and onward," Uttrup Ludwig said. "I love the team's aggressive racing style and not being afraid to lose. I am sure I will fit right in with this kind of racing. That is exactly the type of rider I aim [for] and want to be.
"2024 has been a tough season for me. Lots of crashes and sickness. I really want to put all this behind me and get back to my old form. In this way, I can contribute to a super dynamic team and reach our goals together."
She added that she'll be looking to build on a challenging season, saying she can bounce back from tough times, as she proved at the 2022 Tour de France Femmes.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Sometimes you gain strength through hard times. For example, in the first Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, most of the team crashed on stage 2, and we lost a lot of time in the general classification. But the day after, we managed to bounce back and win the stage. That's one of the proudest moments of my career. Never give up," Uttrup Ludwig said.
"It's clear from my talks with the team that the support from the team and its staff is very professional, and I feel confident that they will help me in my further development as a rider. Bring on 2025," she concluded.
The signing of Uttrup Ludwig is the first for Canyon-Sram ahead of 2025, with the team waving goodbye to Swiss racer Elise Chabbey, who will move in the opposite direction.
Alongside the retiring Olympic and Worlds time trial champion Grace Brown, Uttrup Ludwig represents a major loss of talent for the French squad.
However, with Chabbey coming on board and Juliette Labous also joining from DSM-Firmenich PostNL – not to mention the heavily rumoured signing of Demi Vollering – FDJ-Suez appear to have moved quickly to plug those outgoing holes in the roster.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.