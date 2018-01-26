Marco Pinotti's cycling dream team - podcast
Italian picks a surprising line-up for his team of eight
With the Tour Down Under wrapped up, the Cyclingnews podcast returns with a special edition, as we sit down with BMC Racing Team's Marco Pinotti and ask him to pick his cycling dream team.
The rules are simple: Pinotti must select seven to eight riders he has ridden with or managed. That means he can pick Mark Cavendish from their HTC-Highroad days, for example, but he can’t pick Marcel Kittel, Lance Armstrong or Geraint Thomas because he’s never been on the same team as those riders.
Pinotti, now a senior member of the BMC Racing staff and well-respected coach, had a decorated career. He won two stages of the Giro d’Italia and wore the famous maglia rosa in 2007 and 2011. A time trial specialist at heart, he was a six-time national champion in the discipline and a solid domestique throughout a career that spanned 15 years.
Pinotti made his selection during the BMC training camp in mid-December and this is not the team we were expecting. There was no room for the likes of Cavendish, George Hincapie, Cadel Evans, Roman Vainsteins, Pavel Tonkov, Adam Hansen or, perhaps less surprisingly, the controversial Ricardo Ricco.
Without further delay, let’s head over to Pinotti to hear about his team. This podcast comes to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo and Pinarello. And one final pat on the back for Procycling Trumps who have once again designed some fantastic graphics for us.
