Marco Pinotti's cycling dream team - podcast

Image 1 of 5 Marco Pinotti picks his dream team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Marco Pinotti picked himself and his former BMC Racing teammate Manuel Quinziato (Image credit: Pro Cycling Trumps) Image 3 of 5 HTC Highroad riders Michael Barry and Michael Rogers made the cut with Saunier Duval's Rubens Bertogliati (Image credit: Pro Cycling Trumps) Image 4 of 5 There is a heavy contingent of HTC riders with Kanstantsin Siutsou and Frantisek Rabon along with former Lampre rider Raivis Belohvosciks (Image credit: Pro Cycling Trumps) Image 5 of 5 Marco Pinotti's eight-man team (Image credit: Pro Cycling Trumps)

With the Tour Down Under wrapped up, the Cyclingnews podcast returns with a special edition, as we sit down with BMC Racing Team's Marco Pinotti and ask him to pick his cycling dream team.

The rules are simple: Pinotti must select seven to eight riders he has ridden with or managed. That means he can pick Mark Cavendish from their HTC-Highroad days, for example, but he can’t pick Marcel Kittel, Lance Armstrong or Geraint Thomas because he’s never been on the same team as those riders.

Pinotti, now a senior member of the BMC Racing staff and well-respected coach, had a decorated career. He won two stages of the Giro d’Italia and wore the famous maglia rosa in 2007 and 2011. A time trial specialist at heart, he was a six-time national champion in the discipline and a solid domestique throughout a career that spanned 15 years.

Pinotti made his selection during the BMC training camp in mid-December and this is not the team we were expecting. There was no room for the likes of Cavendish, George Hincapie, Cadel Evans, Roman Vainsteins, Pavel Tonkov, Adam Hansen or, perhaps less surprisingly, the controversial Ricardo Ricco.

Without further delay, let’s head over to Pinotti to hear about his team. This podcast comes to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo and Pinarello. And one final pat on the back for Procycling Trumps who have once again designed some fantastic graphics for us.

