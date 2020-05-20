From wool to lycra, the pink leader's jersey has come to symbolise Italian cycling
Image 1 of 51
Image 2 of 51
Image 3 of 51
Image 4 of 51
Image 5 of 51
Image 6 of 51
Image 7 of 51
Image 8 of 51
Image 9 of 51
Image 10 of 51
Image 11 of 51
Image 12 of 51
Image 13 of 51
Image 14 of 51
Image 15 of 51
Image 16 of 51
Image 17 of 51
Image 18 of 51
Image 19 of 51
Image 20 of 51
Image 21 of 51
Image 22 of 51
Image 23 of 51
Image 24 of 51
Image 25 of 51
Image 26 of 51
Image 27 of 51
Image 28 of 51
Image 29 of 51
Image 30 of 51
Image 31 of 51
Image 32 of 51
Image 33 of 51
Image 34 of 51
Image 35 of 51
Image 36 of 51
Image 37 of 51
Image 38 of 51
Image 39 of 51
Image 40 of 51
Image 41 of 51
Image 42 of 51
Image 43 of 51
Image 44 of 51
Image 45 of 51
Image 46 of 51
Image 47 of 51
Image 48 of 51
Image 49 of 51
Image 50 of 51
Image 51 of 51
The pink jersey – or maglia rosa, as it known in Italian – is the race leader's jersey at the Giro d'Italia. Since its introduction in 1931, it has become iconic, symbolising the emotions, passion and style of Italian cycling.
The current maglia rosa is made by Castelli, harking back to the 1980s, with the majority of the past 25 years having seen Santini as the supplier.
Nowadays, the jerseys are made from lightweight lycra, but in the past the jersey was made from wool or acrylic fibre, with a collar and even front facing pockets.
We've gone back through the archives to bring you a view of the pink jersey from over the years, going right back to its early years in the 1930s.
Many of these photos come from the Ghisallo Cycling museum in northern Italy, for whom Federico Meda and his father Sergio, who have both served as press officers for the Giro, worked to build a collection of authentic pink jerseys worn by riders in the race. The project saw the light of day in 2013, with more than 50 jerseys on display at the museum, overlooking Lake Como, north of Milan.
With no 2020 maglia rosa in sight until at least October, click or swipe through the gallery above for a slice of pink nostalgia.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy