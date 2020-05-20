Image 1 of 51 The late Fiorenzo Magni's pink jersey from 1951 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 2 of 51 Laurent Fignon with a superb Super-U branded pink jersey in 1989 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 51 The legendary Gino Bartali in the pink jersey during the 1937 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 4 of 51 Fausto Coppi admires Giuseppe Minardi's pink jersey in 1954 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 5 of 51 Massimo Podenzana's pink jersey from 1988 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 6 of 51 Alberto Contador kisses his maglia rosa as the winner of the 2009 Giro (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 51 Giovanni Pettinati's pink jersey from 1958 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 8 of 51 Jacques Anquetil in pink in 1960 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 9 of 51 The maglia rosa returned to Castelli in 2018, and Chris Froome made it a memorable one (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 51 Giuseppe Saronni's pink jersey from 1985 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 11 of 51 Giovanni Valetti's pink jersey from 1939 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 12 of 51 Adolfo Loeni's widow shows his prized pink jersey (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 13 of 51 Bernard Hinault in a plain maglia rosa from 1985 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 51 Giuseppe Minardi's pink jersey from 1954 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 15 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali with the first of his titles in 2013 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 51 Eddy Merckx in pink at the 1968 Giro (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 51 Bruno Mealli's pink jersey from 1965 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 18 of 51 Indurain's pink jersey from 1992 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 19 of 51 Giovanni Pettinati's pink jersey from 1958 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 20 of 51 Paolo Savoldelli in 2006 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 51 Gosta Petterson in 1971 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 22 of 51 Adolfo Leoni's pink jersey from 1949 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 23 of 51 Bruno Mealli's pink jersey from 1965 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 24 of 51 Adolfo Leoni in the pink jersey during the 1949 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 25 of 51 Fiorenzi Magni in action while wearing the pink jersey (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 26 of 51 The 1995 maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 51 Felice Gimondi in 1976 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 51 In 1993, Santini took over from Castelli as makers of the maglia rosa. Here's Miguel Indurain about to pull it on (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 51 Ercole Baldini in pink in 1958 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 30 of 51 Miguel Indurain at the 1992 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 31 of 51 Giovanni Valetti's pink jersey from 1939 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 32 of 51 Designer Paul Smith and Gazzetta dello Sport's Andre Monti present the Giro's new maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 51 Silvano Contini in 1980 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 51 Pink jerseys on display at the Ghisallo museum (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 35 of 51 A wall of pink jerseys (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 36 of 51 Each pink jersey is framed for posterity (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 37 of 51 Urs Freuler in 1983 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 51 Stefano Garzelli in a Mapei-branded 2002 pink jersey, alongside a model of the original (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 51 Evgeni Berzin shows the pink skinsuit he wore during the 1994 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 40 of 51 Gianni Bugno was the winner in 1990 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 51 Giovanni Visconti autographs his pink jersey (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 42 of 51 Stephen Roche in 1987 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 51 Ivan Basso treasures winning the maglia rosa in 2010 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 51 Laurent Jalabert in a rare Fila maglia rosa in 1999 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 51 Roberto Visentini in pink in 1985 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 51 Asics made the jersey in 2001 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 51 Richard Carapaz pulls on the final 2019 maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 51 The 2017 version (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 51 Marco Pantani in Fila pink in 1998 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 51 Alberto Contador won the Giro for a second time in 2015 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in Milan having secured the Giro d'Italia – the first man from Canada to do so (Image credit: AFP)

The pink jersey – or maglia rosa, as it known in Italian – is the race leader's jersey at the Giro d'Italia. Since its introduction in 1931, it has become iconic, symbolising the emotions, passion and style of Italian cycling.

The current maglia rosa is made by Castelli, harking back to the 1980s, with the majority of the past 25 years having seen Santini as the supplier.

Nowadays, the jerseys are made from lightweight lycra, but in the past the jersey was made from wool or acrylic fibre, with a collar and even front facing pockets.

We've gone back through the archives to bring you a view of the pink jersey from over the years, going right back to its early years in the 1930s.

Many of these photos come from the Ghisallo Cycling museum in northern Italy, for whom Federico Meda and his father Sergio, who have both served as press officers for the Giro, worked to build a collection of authentic pink jerseys worn by riders in the race. The project saw the light of day in 2013, with more than 50 jerseys on display at the museum, overlooking Lake Como, north of Milan.

With no 2020 maglia rosa in sight until at least October, click or swipe through the gallery above for a slice of pink nostalgia.