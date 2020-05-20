Trending

Maglia Rosa: The Giro d'Italia leader's jersey through the years - Gallery

By ,

From wool to lycra, the pink leader's jersey has come to symbolise Italian cycling

Image 1 of 51

The late Fiorenzo Magni's pink jersey from 1951

The late Fiorenzo Magni's pink jersey from 1951 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 2 of 51

Laurent Fignon with a superb Super-U branded pink jersey in 1989

Laurent Fignon with a superb Super-U branded pink jersey in 1989 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 51

The legendary Gino Bartali in the pink jersey during the 1937 Giro d'Italia

The legendary Gino Bartali in the pink jersey during the 1937 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 4 of 51

Fausto Coppi admires Giuseppe Minardi's pink jersey in 1954

Fausto Coppi admires Giuseppe Minardi's pink jersey in 1954 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 5 of 51

Massimo Podenzana's pink jersey from 1988

Massimo Podenzana's pink jersey from 1988 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 6 of 51

Alberto Contador kisses his maglia rosa as the winner of the 2009 Giro

Alberto Contador kisses his maglia rosa as the winner of the 2009 Giro (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 51

Giovanni Pettinati's pink jersey from 1958

Giovanni Pettinati's pink jersey from 1958 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 8 of 51

Jacques Anquetil in pink in 1960

Jacques Anquetil in pink in 1960 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 9 of 51

The maglia rosa returned to Castelli in 2018, and Chris Froome made it a memorable one

The maglia rosa returned to Castelli in 2018, and Chris Froome made it a memorable one (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 51

Giuseppe Saronni's pink jersey from 1985

Giuseppe Saronni's pink jersey from 1985 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 11 of 51

Giovanni Valetti's pink jersey from 1939

Giovanni Valetti's pink jersey from 1939 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 12 of 51

Adolfo Loeni's widow shows his prized pink jersey

Adolfo Loeni's widow shows his prized pink jersey (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 13 of 51

Bernard Hinault in a plain maglia rosa from 1985

Bernard Hinault in a plain maglia rosa from 1985 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 51

Giuseppe Minardi's pink jersey from 1954

Giuseppe Minardi's pink jersey from 1954 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 15 of 51

Vincenzo Nibali with the first of his titles in 2013

Vincenzo Nibali with the first of his titles in 2013 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 51

Eddy Merckx in pink at the 1968 Giro

Eddy Merckx in pink at the 1968 Giro (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 51

Bruno Mealli's pink jersey from 1965

Bruno Mealli's pink jersey from 1965 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 18 of 51

Indurain's pink jersey from 1992

Indurain's pink jersey from 1992 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 19 of 51

Giovanni Pettinati's pink jersey from 1958

Giovanni Pettinati's pink jersey from 1958 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 20 of 51

Paolo Savoldelli in 2006

Paolo Savoldelli in 2006 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 51

Gosta Petterson in 1971

Gosta Petterson in 1971 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 22 of 51

Adolfo Leoni's pink jersey from 1949

Adolfo Leoni's pink jersey from 1949 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 23 of 51

Bruno Mealli's pink jersey from 1965

Bruno Mealli's pink jersey from 1965 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 24 of 51

Adolfo Leoni in the pink jersey during the 1949 Giro d'Italia

Adolfo Leoni in the pink jersey during the 1949 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 25 of 51

Fiorenzi Magni in action while wearing the pink jersey

Fiorenzi Magni in action while wearing the pink jersey (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 26 of 51

The 1995 maglia rosa

The 1995 maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 51

Felice Gimondi in 1976

Felice Gimondi in 1976 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 51

In 1993, Santini took over from Castelli as makers of the maglia rosa. Here's Miguel Indurain about to pull it on

In 1993, Santini took over from Castelli as makers of the maglia rosa. Here's Miguel Indurain about to pull it on (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 51

Ercole Baldini in pink in 1958

Ercole Baldini in pink in 1958 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 30 of 51

Miguel Indurain at the 1992 Giro d'Italia

Miguel Indurain at the 1992 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 31 of 51

Giovanni Valetti's pink jersey from 1939

Giovanni Valetti's pink jersey from 1939 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 32 of 51

Designer Paul Smith and Gazzetta dello Sport's Andre Monti present the Giro's new maglia rosa

Designer Paul Smith and Gazzetta dello Sport's Andre Monti present the Giro's new maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 51

Silvano Contini in 1980

Silvano Contini in 1980 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 51

Pink jerseys on display at the Ghisallo museum

Pink jerseys on display at the Ghisallo museum (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 35 of 51

A wall of pink jerseys

A wall of pink jerseys (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 36 of 51

Each pink jersey is framed for posterity

Each pink jersey is framed for posterity (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 37 of 51

Urs Freuler in 1983

Urs Freuler in 1983 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 51

Stefano Garzelli in a Mapei-branded 2002 pink jersey, alongside a model of the original

Stefano Garzelli in a Mapei-branded 2002 pink jersey, alongside a model of the original (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 51

Evgeni Berzin shows the pink skinsuit he wore during the 1994 Giro d'Italia

Evgeni Berzin shows the pink skinsuit he wore during the 1994 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 40 of 51

Gianni Bugno was the winner in 1990

Gianni Bugno was the winner in 1990 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 51

Giovanni Visconti autographs his pink jersey

Giovanni Visconti autographs his pink jersey (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda)
Image 42 of 51

Stephen Roche in 1987

Stephen Roche in 1987 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 51

Ivan Basso treasures winning the maglia rosa in 2010

Ivan Basso treasures winning the maglia rosa in 2010 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 51

Laurent Jalabert in a rare Fila maglia rosa in 1999

Laurent Jalabert in a rare Fila maglia rosa in 1999 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 51

Roberto Visentini in pink in 1985

Roberto Visentini in pink in 1985 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 51

Asics made the jersey in 2001

Asics made the jersey in 2001 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 51

Richard Carapaz pulls on the final 2019 maglia rosa

Richard Carapaz pulls on the final 2019 maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 51

The 2017 version

The 2017 version (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 51

Marco Pantani in Fila pink in 1998

Marco Pantani in Fila pink in 1998 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 51

Alberto Contador won the Giro for a second time in 2015

Alberto Contador won the Giro for a second time in 2015 (Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 51

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in Milan having secured the Giro d'Italia – the first man from Canada to do so

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in Milan having secured the Giro d'Italia – the first man from Canada to do so (Image credit: AFP)

The pink jersey – or maglia rosa, as it known in Italian – is the race leader's jersey at the Giro d'Italia. Since its introduction in 1931, it has become iconic, symbolising the emotions, passion and style of Italian cycling.

The current maglia rosa is made by Castelli, harking back to the 1980s, with the majority of the past 25 years having seen Santini as the supplier. 

Nowadays, the jerseys are made from lightweight lycra, but in the past the jersey was made from wool or acrylic fibre, with a collar and even front facing pockets.

We've gone back through the archives to bring you a view of the pink jersey from over the years, going right back to its early years in the 1930s. 

Many of these photos come from the Ghisallo Cycling museum in northern Italy, for whom Federico Meda and his father Sergio, who have both served as press officers for the Giro, worked to build a collection of authentic pink jerseys worn by riders in the race. The project saw the light of day in 2013, with more than 50 jerseys on display at the museum, overlooking Lake Como, north of Milan.

With no 2020 maglia rosa in sight until at least October, click or swipe through the gallery above for a slice of pink nostalgia.