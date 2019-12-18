Last-minute Christmas gifts for cyclists

Rumour has it, Santa Claus is delivering Christmas on an e-cargo bike this year, even though the sleigh is proven to stand the test of time. E-bike batteries have come a long way, but we're still not convinced it will go the distance required on a single charge. Therefore, rather than trusting the man in the red suit's new mode of transport, we recommend you pick up some Christmas gifts for the cyclist in your life, just in case.

Christmas is closing in fast, and you may have already had a look through our pick of some great Christmas gifts for cyclists, but there's still a bit of time to hunt down the best Christmas cycling deals and have them delivered ahead of the big day. Fortunately, we've done some of the leg work for you, so rather than spending the next three hours multi-tabbing your way through various retailers' pre-Christmas sales, just scroll down. We've kindly picked out the best last-minute Christmas gifts and deals for the cyclist in your life.

Best Christmas gifts in the USA

Skip to the UK deals

Peter Sagan My World | From $7.87 at Amazon

One of history's greatest cyclists is also, conveniently, a bit of a joker. Therefore, it's unsurprising that his autobiography is a hugely popular option among cyclists.View Deal

dhb Aeron Lab socks | $11.90 at Wiggle

If you're proper stuck for ideas for the cyclist in your life, socks are an easy option. You won't get the jaw-dropping reaction that a Specialized Tarmac might get, but a fresh pair of socks will definitely get more use than a beard grooming kit or a snowglobe. View Deal

MET Strale helmet | $50.00 at Jenson USA

A mid-weight (285g medium), mid-level road helmet at a bottom of the range price. A large central vent cools this lid and you'll walk away with a cool 50% off at Jenson. Great for any cyclist as a best, or even a spare helmet. View Deal

X-Tools bike work stand and mat | $71.99 at Wiggle

Make life significantly easier by investing in a bike work stand, with this Home Mechanic model from X-Tools. The 59% discount at Wiggle makes it a great deal, especially with the included mat!View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch | $99.95 at Walmart

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch is on sale at Walmart for just $99.95. It was dropped to this price during Black Friday, and remains one of the biggest discounts we've seen for the sport-friendly smartwatch.View Deal

Bont Riot + Road Shoes | $116.49 at ProBikeKit

Available in every colour under the rainbow, ProBikeKit's discounted Bont Riot + shoes are available in EU sizes 38 to 49. An easy gift if you know their shoe size. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch | $129.95 at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is a versatile activity tracker suitable for the gym and to wear to work. Now 35% off at Walmart, and a worthy gift for a fitness fanatic. View Deal

USA GoPro Hero7 Silver | $199.00 at Amazon.com

The GoPro Hero7 Silver is 34 per cent off at Amazon. The rugged, waterproof action camera is ideal for high-octane photography and is a great gift for all cyclists, whether they're recording their commute or sending it off 30ft gap jumps.View Deal

Best Christmas gifts in the UK

Back to the USA deals

dhb Aeron Lab socks | From £10.00 at Wiggle

Socks! Not another pair of socks at Christmas!? Yes, that's right, if you're proper stuck for ideas for the cyclist in your life, socks are an easy choice. You won't get the jaw-dropping reaction that a carbon road bike might get, but a fresh pair of socks will definitely get more use than a beard grooming kit or a snowglobe. View Deal

Assos Chamois Cream | £11.30 at Wiggle

An easy gift, if ever we saw one. If you're going to buy a cyclist some chamois cream - satirically or otherwise - you might as well buy some of the best on the market. There's even women's Assos chamois cream.View Deal

Sugoi RS Train Long Sleeve Jersey | £33.00 at Evans Cycles

Lightweight construction with a zip fastening front and elasticated wrist cuffs for a comfortable fit. Available in three colours with plenty of sizes still on offer at this great price. A great stocking filler for the winter-warrior.View Deal

Energy and recovery food | various prices

Whether they're enjoying a Sunday social ride, training for a sportive, or trying to go pro, fuel is essential to their goals. SIS provides a range of sports nutrition from energy gels, recovery food, even supplements, as well as a lot of bundles to make your gift-buying even easier. View Deal

X-Tools Home Mechanic bike work stand | £59.99 at Wiggle UK

The same great workstand as above but without the mat, and in pounds sterling for our British readers. The 33% discount at Wiggle UK, brings it down from £89.99 down to just £59.99.View Deal

Kask Mojito X (black & red) | £61.00 at Evans Cycles

This well-renowned helmet from Kask represents excellent value at full price let alone this offer from Evans Cycles - albeit only on the black/red option for small and medium sizes. It's also discounted to a lesser extent on a full range of colours and sizes so well worth a look regardless. View Deal

Women's Castelli Gabba 2 | From £75.00 at Wiggle

The women's Castelli Gabba 2 is also available with up to 53% off at Wiggle. It's available in 11 different colours and in sizes ranging from XS up to XL.View Deal

Men's Castelli Gabba 3 | £96.00 at Wiggle

The men's Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey is available with 40% off at Wiggle in four colours: black, orange, red and yellow; and in sizes ranging from small up to 3XL, depending on colour choice. View Deal

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses | From £98.00 at Wiggle

With replaceable lenses and a million and one colours to choose from, the Jawbreaker is an easy gift to give. They're almost universally popular and can be had at some pretty attractive prices at Wiggle.

Bont Riot + Road Shoes | £104.99 at ProBikeKit

Available in every colour under the rainbow, ProBikeKit's discounted Bont Riot + shoes are available in EU sizes 38 to 49. If you know their colour choice and their shoe size, then you're onto a winner.View Deal

Kask Valegro | £117.99 at Hargroves Cycles

Not small change by any means, but for a top-of-the-range, well-ventilated helmet that is worn by Team Ineos, the Kask Valegro will be hugely appreciated by any road-going cyclist.View Deal

Fitbit Versa | £127.99 at Amazon

Help them reach their activity goals with the Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness smartwatch with heart rate, music & even swim tracking. A great gift for a new triathlete.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver | £169.00 at Currys

If they're commuting to work and need a method to record their ride - just in case of any road rage encounters - the Hero7 Silver is a great option. View Deal

GoPro Hero8 Black | £319.00 at Amazon UK

Save over £60.00 on GoPro's latest, feature-packed Hero8 Black camera with this better-than-Black-Friday-deal, and give your adrenaline-junkie cyclist the gift of a better Instagram feed this Christmas. View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 bundle | £449.00 at Wiggle

Wiggle cut 18 per cent off the price of Garmin's top-of-the-range cycling computer on Cyber Monday and the bargain price remains. If you're not sure what features a cyclist wants in their cycling computer, play it safe and get one that does it all!View Deal

Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra | £535.00 at Evans Cycles

Suitable for riders between around 5'6" and 6'0", the CAAD Optimo is a great bike for winter commuters and new-roadies alike.View Deal

Elite Drivo Smart Turbo Trainer | £499.00 at Halfords

Elite brings everything you need for indoor training into one package with the Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer. Halfords slashed £701 off the price for Black Friday and the great deal remains alive. View Deal

Back to the top