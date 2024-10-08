Elynor Bäckstedt joins Longo Borghini and Chapman in departure from Lidl-Trek to UAE ADQ for 2025

By
published

'It felt like it was the right time for a change' says 22-year-old British rider looking to take first win in career reset with Emirati team

Elynor Backstedt will continue working for Elisa Longo Borghini at UAE ADQ
Elynor Backstedt will continue working for Elisa Longo Borghini at UAE ADQ (Image credit: Getty Images)

British allrounder Elynor Bäckstedt has joined Lidl-Trek teammates Elisa Longo Borghini and Brodie Champman in moving across to UAE ADQ, with the 22-year-old signing a three-year deal. 

Having turned pro very young with Trek-Segafredo in 2020 after a successful junior career, Bäckstedt has spent much of the last four years working as a loyal domestique, without enjoying the same success she did in the younger category as a junior Gent-Wevelgem winner.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.