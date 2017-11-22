Israel Cycling Academy's new De Rosa SK Pininfarina - Gallery
Pro Continental team to use SK Pininfarina aero bike
After years of racing on Cannondale bikes, the Israel Cycling Academy is set to switch to Italian manufacturer De Rosa for the 2018 season.
The team will use De Rosa's time trial frameset alongside the aero SK Pininfarina and all-rounder Protos.
Here we take a closer look at the stylish SK Pininfarina, the culmination of a project between De Rosa and the legendary Italian car design company Pininfarina. The bike belongs to one of the team’s sprinters, but we can’t reveal who until January.
The team has opted for a blue design to honour their Israeli roots, which also works as a nod to the Italian bike builder.
The frame will be equipped with FSA components, including stem, handlebars and crankset. The team will also use FSA’s Powerbox power meter. The groupset comes courtesy of Shimano with the Dura-Ace R9150. Vision Metron wheels will come in 50mm, 40mm and 30mm rim depths, and will be complemented by Schwalbe tyres. Completing the bike are Speedplay pedals, Sella Italia saddles and a KMC chain.
The Israel Cycling Academy started in 2015 as a Continental program and jumped to Professional Continental status this year. For 2018, the team have increased their roster from 18 riders to 24, adding WorldTour veterans like Ben Hermans from BMC, Kristian Sbaragli from Dimension Data and Ruben Plaza from Orica-Scott.
They seem set secure a wild card invitation to the 2018 Giro d'Italia that starts in Israel.
Click through the gallery above to take a closer look at the Israel Cycling Academy’s De Rosa SK Pininfarina.
