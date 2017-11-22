Israel Cycling Academy's new De Rosa SK Pininfarina - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Israel Cycling Academy's Blue De Rosa SK Pininfarina (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 18 The team will use both clincher and tubular Schwalbe tyres (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 18 The SK Pininfarina has direct mount front brakes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 18 Black handlebar tape, combined with the FSA cockpit and Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers creates a neat front end (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 18 The subtle De Rosa logo features on the headtube (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 18 The team opts for Selle Italia SLR Team Edition Flow saddles (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 18 The cockpit is also provided by FSA (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 18 The team will use the full range of Vision Metron wheels to race on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 18 The seatpost is frame specific (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 18 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes provide the stopping power (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 18 The aero seat tube of the SK Pininfarina blends seamlessly into the seatstays (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 18 The team opts for Shimano Dura-Ace cassettes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 18 Shifting is provided via the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 electronic groupset (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 18 Israel Cycling Academy uses KMC chains (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 18 The crankset doesn't have the usual K-Force Light decals (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 18 Colour coordinated Speedplay pedals for the team (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 18 The bike is equipped with a FSA K-Force Light ABS BB386EVO crankset (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 18 Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages for the Pro Continental team (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

After years of racing on Cannondale bikes, the Israel Cycling Academy is set to switch to Italian manufacturer De Rosa for the 2018 season.

The team will use De Rosa's time trial frameset alongside the aero SK Pininfarina and all-rounder Protos.

Here we take a closer look at the stylish SK Pininfarina, the culmination of a project between De Rosa and the legendary Italian car design company Pininfarina. The bike belongs to one of the team’s sprinters, but we can’t reveal who until January.

The team has opted for a blue design to honour their Israeli roots, which also works as a nod to the Italian bike builder.

The frame will be equipped with FSA components, including stem, handlebars and crankset. The team will also use FSA’s Powerbox power meter. The groupset comes courtesy of Shimano with the Dura-Ace R9150. Vision Metron wheels will come in 50mm, 40mm and 30mm rim depths, and will be complemented by Schwalbe tyres. Completing the bike are Speedplay pedals, Sella Italia saddles and a KMC chain.

The Israel Cycling Academy started in 2015 as a Continental program and jumped to Professional Continental status this year. For 2018, the team have increased their roster from 18 riders to 24, adding WorldTour veterans like Ben Hermans from BMC, Kristian Sbaragli from Dimension Data and Ruben Plaza from Orica-Scott.

They seem set secure a wild card invitation to the 2018 Giro d'Italia that starts in Israel.

Click through the gallery above to take a closer look at the Israel Cycling Academy’s De Rosa SK Pininfarina.