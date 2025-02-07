Peacock is the only place to watch live and exclusive Tour de France coverage in the US and this 12-month subscription deal is worth grabbing fast

Set yourself up for a year of live cycling coverage of the biggest races at a fraction of the cost

2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a US armchair cycling fan and want to watch the best live cycling coverage in 2025, then we have found the deal for you. Streaming service Peacock is currently offering a 12-month subscription for just $29.99, reduced from $79.99 – the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. 

This offer saves $50 on a year's Peacock subscription, and we reckon it's worth taking advantage of right now, just in time for the 2025 cycling season – but be quick as it ends on February 18th.

