Peacock is the only place to watch live and exclusive Tour de France coverage in the US and this 12-month subscription deal is worth grabbing fast
Set yourself up for a year of live cycling coverage of the biggest races at a fraction of the cost
If you're a US armchair cycling fan and want to watch the best live cycling coverage in 2025, then we have found the deal for you. Streaming service Peacock is currently offering a 12-month subscription for just $29.99, reduced from $79.99 – the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.
This offer saves $50 on a year's Peacock subscription, and we reckon it's worth taking advantage of right now, just in time for the 2025 cycling season – but be quick as it ends on February 18th.
Peacock has the exclusive TV rights to the Tour de France and many other major races in the US in 2025, including Paris-Nice, which starts on the 9th of March, Paris-Roubaix, the Ardennes Classics, the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de France Femmes, and much more, so you'll be all set for a full season of WorldTour racing.
Peacock 12-month Subscription: Was $79.99, $29.99
Save $50 - Stream the men's and women's Tours de France in 2025, plus over 80,000 hours of TV, movies and a ton of other sports including NBC Sports, Golf, Rugby and Premier League football.
Offer expires February 18th.
Never miss a race by using a VPN
With Peacock's cycling coverage being so intensive, there may be times when subscribers from the USA are travelling around the globe and find their access blocked due to geo-restrictions.
Handily there is a clever piece of internet trickery known as a Virtual Private Network, or VPN which allows your devices to appear as if they are in another country to wherever you are in the world, meaning you can access your usual streaming services even when abroad. VPNs also come with a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar believe the best VPN service on the market right now is NordVPN, which also has a fantastic offer currently available, perfect to go alongside your cycling TV viewing in 2025.
NordVPN 2 years subscription: Was $11.59, $3.39 per month
Save 70%: NordVPN is the top-rated VPN provider by our expert colleagues at TechRadar, and it's fantastic value at just $3.39 per month. NordVPN is the top choice for a reason, rated as the best-in-class for streaming TV, as well as offering privacy and protection on a range of devices. They also include a 30-day money-back guarantee.
