Heather Jackson's Argon 18 Dark Matter — Gallery
Ironman pro triathlete mixes it up on the gravel at the Cedar City Belgian Waffle Ride
Professional triathlete Heather Jackson traded her tri-suit and TT bars for knobby tyres this weekend at the Cedar City Belgian Waffle Ride, taking fourth place in the women's race behind Rose Grant, Kathy Pruitt, and Crystal Anthony.
The current American Ironman record holder is an Argon 18 sponsored athlete, so it's no surprise to see here riding the Dark Matter gravel bike at the BWR. The race route saw the riders pedalling mostly unpaved roads through Southern Utah's desert, and Jackson opted for a full Dura-Ace Di2 2x drivetrain, including a non-clutched rear derailleur.
The triathlete was running pretty tall gearing too, pushing a 50/34T combo at the front, paired with an 11-34t cassette at the back.
Rolling stock comes in the form of ENVE's SES 3.4 AR hoops paired to 700x38mm IRC Boken Doublecross rubber with 32 psi in the rear and 29-30 psi in the front. The ENVE sponsored athlete says she opted for this setup over the gravel-specific G23 wheels due to aerodynamics — the G23's are about ~100g lighter than the SES, but the SES 3.4 AR are considerably more aerodynamic.
The IRC Boken Double Cross tyre has a clear off-road bias with short knobs throughout, with a tightly packed centre strip to minimize rolling resistance and blocky transition and shoulder knobs for cornering grip.
Jackson's cockpit is comprised of a set of ENVE road handlebars, interestingly not the new SES AR drop bars, an alloy Pro Vibe Stem, and a red Wahoo Element Bolt.
Seating arrangements come in the form of what appears to be an ISM Breakaway saddle, done up with custom graphics just for Jackson. This saddle was officially retired from ISM's range in 2015, but it seems the Bend, Oregon-based pro must have a stockpile of her preferred saddle.
Gravel racing is one of the few places we see race bikes with luggage; mounted beneath Jackson's saddle is an Arundle Medio saddlebag, which has room for two gravel tubes plus the fixings to get you back up and running. Bolted to the top tube is an unlabelled bento box, which appears to be the Argon 18 E119T Top Tube Triathlon Nutrition Box.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Heather Jackson's Argon 18 Dark Matter.
Heather Jackson's Argon 18 full bike specifications
Frameset: Argon 18 Dark Matter
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc calliper
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc calliper
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-34T
Chain: Shimano Ultegra
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 50/34T
Wheelset: ENVE's SES 3.4 AR
Tyres: IRC Boken Doublecross 700x38mm
Handlebars: ENVE road bars
Stem: Pro Vibe Alloy
Pedals: Shimano XTR
Saddle: ISM Breakaway
Seat post: Argon 18 Dark Matter
Bottle cages: Pro Bottle Cage Alloy
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
