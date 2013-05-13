Giro d'Italia rider galleries

Image 1 of 7 Giro d'Italia leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awaits the start of stage 9 in Sansepolcro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Mark Cavendish relinquished his grip on the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 7 Cadel Evans (BMC keeps in touch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rounds a bend (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 After losing some time in the team time trial, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) tried to take it back and show his form (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Many of the greatest moments in sport flash by too quickly to truly appreciate them. That one instant, a single second before a rider makes their move, the expression on the face can be missed in the blink of an eye. In stills the smallest detail which is seemingly invisible to the human eye, can be captured and saved forever. It's these exact moments that Cyclingnews seeks to showcase in the following rider galleries.

The chosen riders from this year's Giro d'Italia have been selected based on their previous performances and expectations that have been bestowed upon them for the coming three weeks.

The rider galleries will be updates following the completion of each stage and will include the following general classification contenders Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and somewhat of a dark-horse Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) while defending champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) has already attempted to shake-up his rivals with a seething attack on Stage 3.

The Manx Missile, Omega Pharma – Quick-Step's Mark Cavendish pulled on the first maglia rosa in the 2013 edition and is the most reliable of all the sprinters to win again in the following weeks. Last year Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) won the opening time trial and wore the maglia rosa until the Stage 4 team time trial. What the promising American will do this year is yet to be seen but expect him to be amongst a number of the bunch sprints.

The first rider gallery is Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) with the riders below to follow in the days to come.

