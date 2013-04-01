Gallery: Tour of Flanders from start to finish

Image 1 of 41 Riders at the back of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 41 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was forced to run the Koppenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 41 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 41 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) grits it out on the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 41 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 41 Huge crowds lined the course to watch the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 41 The start in Brugges was quite a scene (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 41 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) surprised by attacking and forcing a breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 41 The bunch early in the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 41 Peter Sagan could not hold the pace of Cancellara at the top of the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 41 Peter Sagan and Jurgen Roelandts work to hold off the chasers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 41 Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 41 Niklas Arndt (Argos-Shimano) on foot on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 41 Lars Boom (Blanco) on the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 41 Sebastian Rosseler (Garmin-Sharp) snakes his way up the Koppenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 41 Fabian Cancellara puts in his move on the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 41 The first thing Fabian Cancellara did after winning was find his wife… (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 41 Filippo Pozzato's race was over when he had a mechanical on the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 41 Brugge. Lovely. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 41 The peloton heads out from Brugge for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 41 Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Belisol) made it to the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 41 Cannondale's Ted King worked hard for his team captain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 41 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 41 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) chasing on the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 41 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 41 Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 41 The peloton streams through the Flanders countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 41 100 years of the Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 41 Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara on the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 41 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 41 Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 41 Geraint Thomas (Sky) before his spell of bad luck. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 41 Fabian Cancellara enjoys the moment after winning Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 41 Daniel Oss (BMC) kept his toes warm (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 41 Tyler Farrar and Thor Hushovd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 41 The bunch heads up the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 41 Marcus Burghardt leads the chasers up the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 41 It was De Ronde's 100th birthday (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 41 The peloton squeezes through the crowds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 41 Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For its 100th birthday, the Tour of Flanders celebrated a repeat champion, Fabian Cancellara, the second year of its new course, and another Sunday of bringing together millions of cycling fans around Belgium's biggest event.

From the packed start in Brugge and throughout the Flemish countryside, fans lined the route by the thousands eager to catch a glimpse of cycling's warriors.

The Koppenberg, the Oude Kwaremont, the Paterberg - all of the critical points were filled to capacity, each vantage point providing fans with the opportunity to be within touching distance of the competitors.

