Gallery: Remco Evenepoel's World Championships-winning bike
Old tyres and shallow wheels join Remco's solo ride to victory
Remco Evenepoel roared to victory yesterday to take a solo win in the elite men's world road race championship. He becomes the first Belgium Elite Men's World Champion since Philippe Gilbert won the title in 2012 at Valkenburg. Fresh from his recent victory at the Vuelta a España, Evenepoel claimed his world's victory aboard his Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7. The custom-painted red bike from La Vuelta was gone though and Evenepoel raced to victory on a purposeful matte black frame. We take a closer look at the 2022 world champion's race-winning machine.
Remco was aboard his customary Tarmac SL7 frame in a size 52, but this time in a pro-team-only paint finish consisting of a stealthy matte black frame with white graphics. The bike will have needed to be above the UCI minimum weight limit of 6.8kg but this paint version may well be slightly lighter than a lustrous, complex paint job that can often add a few grams.
The standout equipment choice and main talking point regarding the bike was Evenepoel's choice of wheels and tyres. Roval Alpinist CLX II wheels were fitted that use a 33mm deep, hooked rim and weigh around 1265g per set. The hubs are Roval's own but use DT Swiss star ratchet EXP 180 internals. The wheelset was fitted with tubeless Specialized S-Works Turbo RapidAir tyres in a 26mm width. Interestingly, the brand new Turbo RapidAir 2BR tyres - launched just a week before Worlds - were not used for the race.
Remco himself - or the Belgium team mechanics - may have decided to stick with the tried and tested RapidAir rubber instead of the recently released, supposedly one-watt-faster RapidAir 2BR tyres, or perhaps the new tyres just weren't available for them to use in time for the race. The shallower depth wheels were clearly chosen to aid acceleration and handling on the circuit's climbs which featured some steep gradients and to help navigate the twists and turns of the roads through the city suburbs. It's a choice that clearly paid off, resulting in a spectacular win.
Wheel and tyre choices aside, Evenepoel's bike is specced with the best but is an almost-factory-spec no-nonsense affair. A Shimano Dura-ace Di2 R9250 groupset with a dual-sided power meter chainset takes care of shifting and braking. Gear ratios were made up of 54/40T chainrings and an 11-34 cassette at the rear. A CeramicSpeed sticker can be seen on the chainstay so it's probably fair to assume the bottom bracket and perhaps even hub and headset bearings have all been replaced with CeramicSpeed ceramic bearings.
The finishing kit again is no-nonsense and functional, an S-Works Tarmac inline seatpost and stem in a 110mm length are complemented by a Specialized S-Works mirror power saddle and Pro Vibe Aero SL handlebars in a 38mm width. Remco is also one of the many riders who have angled their STI levers inwards on the handlebars to achieve a more aerodynamic front-end position.
Finishing off the build is Supacaz Super Sticky Kush bar tape, but to my eye with different bar end plugs and finishing strips, the Supacaz bar end plugs are a little on the weighty side (as bar end plugs go) so perhaps the team mechanics saw an opportunity to save weight. Some nice blue contrasts are provided by a K-Edge chain catcher and Garmin computer mount (housing a Garmin Edge 830), as well as Tacx Ciro bottle cages.
The mechanic in me noticed a few nice touches I have to mention, a white marker pen has been used to mark the correct seat post height so no mistakes are made; important when bikes are being transported around the world. In addition to the built-in Di2 cable guide on the rear derailleur, rubber or perhaps even a piece of inner tube has been used to more firmly secure the cable against the rear mech hanger to prevent it from being pulled out accidentally. Finally Morgan Blue products are used by the Belgium national team so we assume their chain oil, greases etc will have been used during assembly and in preparing the bike.
|Frame
|Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 - 52cm.
|Groupset
|Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9250 12-speed
|Brakes
|Shimano Dura-Ace 9270 hydraulic disc
|Wheelset
|Roval Alpinist CLX II
|Tyres
|Specialized S-Works Turbo RapidAir 26mm - tubeless
|Handlebar
|Pro Vibe Aero SL - 38cm
|Stem
|Specialized S- Works tarmac - 110mm
|Chainset
|Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P - 54/40T - 170MM
|Power meter
|Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P
|Pedals
|Shimano Dura-Ace R9200
|Saddle
|Specialized S-Works mirror power
|Bottle cages
|Tacx Ciro
|Bottles
|Elite Crono
|Bar tape
|Supacaz super sticky kush
|Computer
|Garmin
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.