Gallery: Remco Evenepoel's World Championships-winning bike

Remco Evenepoel roared to victory yesterday to take a solo win in the elite men's world road race championship. He becomes the first Belgium Elite Men's World Champion since Philippe Gilbert won the title in 2012 at Valkenburg. Fresh from his recent victory at the Vuelta a España, Evenepoel claimed his world's victory aboard his Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7. The custom-painted red bike from La Vuelta was gone though and Evenepoel raced to victory on a purposeful matte black frame. We take a closer look at the 2022 world champion's race-winning machine.

(Image credit: Specialized)

Remco was aboard his customary Tarmac SL7 frame in a size 52, but this time in a pro-team-only paint finish consisting of a stealthy matte black frame with white graphics. The bike will have needed to be above the UCI minimum weight limit of 6.8kg but this paint version may well be slightly lighter than a lustrous, complex paint job that can often add a few grams.

The standout equipment choice and main talking point regarding the bike was Evenepoel's choice of wheels and tyres. Roval Alpinist CLX II wheels were fitted that use a 33mm deep, hooked rim and weigh around 1265g per set. The hubs are Roval's own but use DT Swiss star ratchet EXP 180 internals. The wheelset was fitted with tubeless Specialized S-Works Turbo RapidAir tyres in a 26mm width. Interestingly, the brand new Turbo RapidAir 2BR tyres - launched just a week before Worlds - were not used for the race.

Remco himself - or the Belgium team mechanics - may have decided to stick with the tried and tested RapidAir rubber instead of the recently released, supposedly one-watt-faster RapidAir 2BR tyres, or perhaps the new tyres just weren't available for them to use in time for the race. The shallower depth wheels were clearly chosen to aid acceleration and handling on the circuit's climbs which featured some steep gradients and to help navigate the twists and turns of the roads through the city suburbs. It's a choice that clearly paid off, resulting in a spectacular win.

Wheel and tyre choices aside, Evenepoel's bike is specced with the best but is an almost-factory-spec no-nonsense affair. A Shimano Dura-ace Di2 R9250 groupset with a dual-sided power meter chainset takes care of shifting and braking. Gear ratios were made up of 54/40T chainrings and an 11-34 cassette at the rear. A CeramicSpeed sticker can be seen on the chainstay so it's probably fair to assume the bottom bracket and perhaps even hub and headset bearings have all been replaced with CeramicSpeed ceramic bearings.

The finishing kit again is no-nonsense and functional, an S-Works Tarmac inline seatpost and stem in a 110mm length are complemented by a Specialized S-Works mirror power saddle and Pro Vibe Aero SL handlebars in a 38mm width. Remco is also one of the many riders who have angled their STI levers inwards on the handlebars to achieve a more aerodynamic front-end position.

Finishing off the build is Supacaz Super Sticky Kush bar tape, but to my eye with different bar end plugs and finishing strips, the Supacaz bar end plugs are a little on the weighty side (as bar end plugs go) so perhaps the team mechanics saw an opportunity to save weight. Some nice blue contrasts are provided by a K-Edge chain catcher and Garmin computer mount (housing a Garmin Edge 830), as well as Tacx Ciro bottle cages.

The mechanic in me noticed a few nice touches I have to mention, a white marker pen has been used to mark the correct seat post height so no mistakes are made; important when bikes are being transported around the world. In addition to the built-in Di2 cable guide on the rear derailleur, rubber or perhaps even a piece of inner tube has been used to more firmly secure the cable against the rear mech hanger to prevent it from being pulled out accidentally. Finally Morgan Blue products are used by the Belgium national team so we assume their chain oil, greases etc will have been used during assembly and in preparing the bike.

Remco's rear wheel: the Roval Alpinist CLX II tubeless (Image credit: Specialized)

This is fitted with the older version of the S-Works Turbo RapidAir tyre in 26c (Image credit: Specialized)

Up front, the Pro Vibe Aero SL handlebar replaces the stock Roval Rapide bar (Image credit: Specialized)

Moments after the race was won, Remco's bike was ushered into Specialized's hands for a photoshoot (Image credit: Specialized)

The Vuelta-winning red colourway was just a PR stunt, he was back on black for Worlds (Image credit: Specialized)

Next year, Remco will swap number 15 for number 1 (Image credit: Specialized)

The inline S-Works Tarmac seatpost houses the Di2 junction box at the top (Image credit: Specialized)

Atop the post is an S-Works Power saddle with 3D printed 'Mirror' padding (Image credit: Specialized)

Post race, Remco's sweat (and presumably dribble) is all over the top tube (Image credit: Specialized)

"Remco Evenepoel - 22 - This is only the beginning - Made In Racing" (Image credit: Specialized)