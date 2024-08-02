A trip through time: How the Olympic Road Race-winning bikes have changed since Beijing

By
published

From 2008 to 2021, what bikes and tech made it to the podium's top step, and what will we see in Paris?

A combined image of Richard Carapaz's Pinarello Dogma F from 2021 and Samuel Sanchez's Orbea Orca from 2008
(Image credit: Future)

The Olympics Road Race truly is a race like no other. Not only are teammates suddenly rivals representing their home nations but also the teams vary in size depending on each country's qualification. Factor in the absence of race radios and the racing takes on a whole new dynamic different from any other race on the calendar. 

With riders typically sticking to the bikes they know and riding the bike of their trade teams, it also means that teammates are often all riding different bikes, no doubt a nightmare for each nation's team of mechanics. 

Image 1 of 2
Alexander Vinokouov
Cables had become integrated into the frame, and aero wheels had found their way into the peloton, but the zip-tie on the fork shows that speed sensors were still in use(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alex Hunt