Painting Paris: Our five favourite custom bikes to grace the Olympic Games so far

By
published

Riders at the Paris 2024 Games can be seen on bikes that look a little different from the rest of the season

Some of the best custom bikes from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
The olympics is one of the few occasions bike brands can let their hair down and stray away from standard team liveries (Image credit: Specialized / Orbea / Wilier / Pinarello)
The Olympic Games in Paris is one of the rare occasions where riders deviate away from the team livery we grow accustomed to seeing them wear throughout the season. With riders representing their home nations rather than their trade teams, manufacturers often go above and beyond to create some eye-catching limited edition bikes. 

Here are just some of the custom-painted wonders that celebrate the Olympic Games, from Specialized's 50th Anniversary colourway to Trek's striking metallic pink framesets.

Alex Hunt