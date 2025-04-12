MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Flat bars, hybrid drivetrains, vintage parts, and self-inflating tyres: Paris-Roubaix women's tech gallery

By published

Every little hack, and every last mod from the start of the most chaotic race of the year

-
(Image credit: Will Jones)

As I write this I am in the (new) Roubaix velodrome, which is doing a pretty convincing impression of the inside of an oven. The dust, of which there was plenty, has settled following an electric day of racing, which culminated with Pauline Ferand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) going one better than her result at the Tour of Flanders and bagging herself a giant cobblestone for what is already a very full trophy cabinet. 

Before the racing got underway though, I spent some time roaming the pits, sniffing out the best mods, hacks, and coolest bikes for what is probably the best race of the year for tech nerds. 

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.