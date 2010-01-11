Gallery: New year, new gear for Australian riders

Top riders show off new team colours for first time
Image 1 of 16
Image 2 of 16
Image 3 of 16
Image 4 of 16
Image 5 of 16
Image 6 of 16
Image 7 of 16
Image 8 of 16
Image 9 of 16
Image 10 of 16
Image 11 of 16
Image 12 of 16
Image 13 of 16
Image 14 of 16
Image 15 of 16
Image 16 of 16
Professional riders are often forced to wait until after January 1 before showing off their new team kit, which makes the Scody Australian Open Road Championships a brilliant opportunity for a sneak peek at changes for the season ahead.
As one of the first major races after the International Cycling Union's set transfer date, the national title-deciding event again saw dozens of riders in their new team stripe.
Changes for the Australian riders this year include the addition of Jack Bobridge and Matthew Wilson to the Garmin-Transitions ProTour team, while Leigh Howard and Matthew Goss have both moved to HTC-Columbia.
They're not the only top riders on the move, with Baden Cooke bidding Vacansoleil farewell as he joins Stuart O'Grady at the Saxo Bank team.
Travis Meyer, now the Australian Road Champion, will spend his neo-professional year with brother Cameron on the Garmin-Transitions squad.
While we're on the topic of brothers, Scott and Allan Davis were delighted to show off their new Astana gear in Buningyong.
It's not just the men's peloton that is seeing changes, either. All of the female national champions will wear new kits: Josie Tomic and Ruth Corset will leave the Australian National Team destined for Lotto and Tibco respectively, while Chloe Hosking will join HTC-Columbia.
The teams themselves have undergone some changes too, with the Praties team now known as Genesys Wealth Advisers while Fly V Australia has switched bike sponsors from Parlee to De Rosa.
To check out some of the changes, click here to see our gallery.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy