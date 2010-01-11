Gallery: New year, new gear for Australian riders

Image 1 of 16 Genesys Wealth Advisers is the new name for the Praties team and brings with it a new-look kit. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 16 Brothers Scott and Allan Davis showed off their new team kit for the first time since announcing their move to Astana last week. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 16 Climber Jai Crawford has been added to Fly V Australia's roster this year, in order to help the team in the hillier tours. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 16 Jack Bobridge and Matthew Wilson are new signings to Garmin-Transitions. It's Bobridge's first professional contract, while Wilson is returning to the ProTour for the first time since Unibet.com's fall. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 16 Victorian speedster Leigh Howard has been added to Columbia-HTC's line-up from the AIS U23 setup. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 16 Aaron Kemps has already shown why Fly V Australia signed him, by winning the Australian Criterium Championship. Kemps had a tough year in 2009 with his signing to Rock Racing not leading to much racing. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 16 Jayco and Skins have replaced the SouthAustralia.com-AIS name of Australia's development squad, which has proven successful already. The team took all three medals in both the Under 23 men's time trial and road races. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 16 Travis Meyer has joined brother Cameron at Garmin-Transitions for his first year as a professional. With a national champion jersey in the bag, it's already getting off to a brilliant start. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 16 Former Tour de France green jersey Baden Cooke has stepped back up from his Professional Continental squad to a ProTour outfit in Saxo Bank for this season. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 16 Josie Tomic will join compatriot Rochelle Gilmore at the Lotto Ladies Team in 2010, her first contract with a European team. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 16 Ben King moves to Lance Armstrong's Under 23 team, Trek-Livestrong, in 2010. He will also be joined by compatriot Tim Roe. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 16 Just a small change in colours for former Australian champion Matthew Lloyd. His team's sponsor has swapped brands from Silence-Lotto to Omega Pharma-Lotto for the 2010 season. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 16 After focusing on winning the Grenoble Six Day with Franco Marvulli last year, Luke Roberts is back on the road with Team Milram. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 16 Scott and Allan Davis will ride Specialized bikes this year, with the company replacing Trek as Astana's bike sponsor. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 15 of 16 Chloe Hosking has joined the strong Columbia-HTC women's team for the 2010 season. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 16 of 16 New Australian women's road champion Ruth Corset has joined United States of America outfit Tibco. Australia's Emma Mackie has also joined the outfit for 2010. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Professional riders are often forced to wait until after January 1 before showing off their new team kit, which makes the Scody Australian Open Road Championships a brilliant opportunity for a sneak peek at changes for the season ahead.

As one of the first major races after the International Cycling Union's set transfer date, the national title-deciding event again saw dozens of riders in their new team stripe.

Changes for the Australian riders this year include the addition of Jack Bobridge and Matthew Wilson to the Garmin-Transitions ProTour team, while Leigh Howard and Matthew Goss have both moved to HTC-Columbia.

They're not the only top riders on the move, with Baden Cooke bidding Vacansoleil farewell as he joins Stuart O'Grady at the Saxo Bank team.

Travis Meyer, now the Australian Road Champion, will spend his neo-professional year with brother Cameron on the Garmin-Transitions squad.

While we're on the topic of brothers, Scott and Allan Davis were delighted to show off their new Astana gear in Buningyong.

It's not just the men's peloton that is seeing changes, either. All of the female national champions will wear new kits: Josie Tomic and Ruth Corset will leave the Australian National Team destined for Lotto and Tibco respectively, while Chloe Hosking will join HTC-Columbia.

The teams themselves have undergone some changes too, with the Praties team now known as Genesys Wealth Advisers while Fly V Australia has switched bike sponsors from Parlee to De Rosa.

To check out some of the changes, click here to see our gallery.