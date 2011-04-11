Gallery: Images from the Northern Classics

Image 1 of 31 Chris Sutton topped Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the field sprint finale. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 31 Cancellara was a cut above early in the season. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 31 It was a day for the true hard men of cycling (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 31 The peleton on on a cobbled section of E3 Prijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) try to hold off the peloton in the final kilometres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) celebrates the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Langeveld and Flecha sprint to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) proposed to his girlfriend after winning Paris-Roubaix. "Some people give a ring," he said. "I give a rock." (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 31 Johan Van Summeren raises the famous Pari-Roubaix winner's cobblestone trophy (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 31 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his solo victory at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) rides through the dust (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) and Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 31 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) pushing the pace on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 31 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) celebrates and Chavanel despairs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Nick Nuyens (behind) goes across to Fabian Cancellara and Sylvain Chavanel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 The crowds were out en force in Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 31 As usual there were huge crowds on the Muur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack), Theo Bos (Rabobank), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) as Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) goes down (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) has plenty of time to celebrate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 Cancellara and Lars Bak on the last lap of the velodrome (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 31 Hands up if you think Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) is the favourite for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 31 Paris-Roubaix is a hard, hard race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 31 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) sits on the tarmac in Wevelgem. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 31 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the Muur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) early in his solo move. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 31 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on a cobbled climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 Sylvain Chavanel didn't have enough to contend with Nick Nuyens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Christian Knees (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 31 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 Philippe Gilbert on the Paterberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The northern classics came to a spectacular finish on Sunday with Johan Van Summeren's gutsy victory in Roubaix. The Belgian's win capped one of the most unpredictable classics seasons in recent memory. It's easy to forget about the races earlier in the season, like CJ Sutton's win at Kuurne Brussel-Kuurne, or Fabian ‘Spartacus' Cancellara's powerful display finishing alone at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen.

Fortunately, we've put together a gallery of some of the best moments captured on film during the 2011 cobbled racing season; we've tried to capture the highs – and the lows.

Het Nieuwsblad celebrated the victory of an unsung rider in Sebastien Langeveld, who pipped Juan Antonio Flecha to the line in a rain-affected sprint.

E3 was threatened by strikes over race radios, but will be remembered for a strong, early season performance from Cancellara.

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne was won by Chris Sutton but he was only given the chance to sprint when the Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen felt ill late in the race.

Tom Boonen was not going to leave the classics season empty-handed with a lunge for the line at Gent-Wevelgem, and who could forget the strength on show at Flanders? Philippe Gilbert, Sylvain Chavanel, Nick Nuyens and that man again, Cancellara lit up one of the most explosive editions of the Ronde.

Scheldeprijs offered a final chance for sprinters looking to open their spring account, and Mark Cavendish took it decisively in a crash marred finish.

The hell of the north offered a fitting finale to the season, as super-domestique Johan Van Summeren rode to the biggest win of his career in the velodrome at Roubaix and capped it off by proposing to his long-term girlfriend.