Gallery: Best of the world championships Down Under

Image 1 of 41 A huge crowd lined the streets in Geelong to see 'Spartacus' aka Fabian Cancellara from Switzerland power to victory in the time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 41 Italy rolled out a strong lineup in the elite men’s road race and controlled much of the 257.5 kilometre race. Unfortunately the few kilometres Italy didn’t control were the closing two and the team were shutout of the medals after looking like dominating proceedings earlier in the day. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 41 Katheryn Curi Mattis (United States Of America) won her last race in Geelong with a solo move so thought she'd try it once more in the elite women's race. She lasted about five laps alone but the peloton eventually brought her back. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 41 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukraine) stayed away solo for some time in the elite men’s road race after the group he was in collapsed around him. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 41 Germany's Tony Martin wasn't in the race for elite men's time trial gold, but given he took bronze despite a flat tyre you can't help but wonder what could have been. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 41 King of kings: Ben King (USA) had a crack at repeating his USPro victory in the U23 men’s road race by going straight from the gun solo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 41 The peloton makes its way over the temporary bridge and road build just for the UCI Road World Championships. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 41 It's a tough sight for her rivals as Giorgia Bronzini celebrates her elite women's victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) looked like a man who'd left it all out on the course after the elite men's race and that's exactly what he'd done. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 41 The elite men's field wait for their race to depart Melbourne's Federation Square. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 41 Of course there was plenty of bike parking available for spectators. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 41 Age shall not weary them: Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli will turn 52 later this month, yet she showed she can still turn out a time trial worthy of the world's top five. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 41 Jackson Rodriguez (Venezuela) might not have finished the race but while he chased the solo leader in the elite men's race he sure had the fans' support. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 41 They’re a classy lot those Aussie sports fans. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 41 About 156,000 fans came out to watch Sunday's elite men's race, with some painting the roads in traditional cycling style. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 41 It was an uphill drag to the finish line all week for the riders. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 41 There wasn’t any laying down on the job for the Italian women’s team during or after Giorgia Bronzini’s victory in the elite women’s race. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 18 of 41 Oh…what I’d give for a lamington: Norwegian Thor Hushovd takes in the moment as he becomes not just the first from the Scandinavian country to win the elite men’s road race, but the first Norwegian medalist in the road race. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 19 of 41 There they are: You could be forgiven for thinking the Spanish opted not to come to Australia’s world championships, but the usually prominent nation was there, it just often missed the moves and placed outside the top five in the elite men’s road race. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 20 of 41 (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 21 of 41 Com’on Aussie, com’on, com’on: Outgoing world champion Cadel Evans enjoys a patriotic moment in the peloton while racing to defend his title on home soil. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 22 of 41 It wasn’t supposed to be a race for the sprinters and while the pure men of speed like Mark Cavendish weren’t amongst it, the strong men like Thor Hushovd, Allan Davis and André Greipel (for a little while, at least) hung in there. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 23 of 41 Cadel Evans might have lost the race to defend his world championship, but we’re pretty sure he won the hearts of more of his country men and women. As he did throughout the last 12 months in the rainbow jersey Evans put on a gutsy display and ultimately setup teammate Allan Davis for a Worlds podium. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 24 of 41 Thousands lined Geelong’s normally sleep main street as 18 of the finest cyclists from around the globe fought a fierce battle for the men’s world championship. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 25 of 41 Thor Hushovd shows off his gold medal after becoming the first Norwegian to win a medal of any colour in the men's road race. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 26 of 41 It might not be a Flanders field but Geelong still put on some colour for the Spring event. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 27 of 41 A temporary path and bridge installed especially for the world championships caused no major problems throughout the six races. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 28 of 41 Giorgia Bronzini held her hands in the shape of a heart after crossing the line – and it was the late Italian coach Franco Ballerini that was on Bronzini’s mind at the time. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 29 of 41 Aussies showed they get behind sport regardless of its origin, with hundreds spotted holding similar signs to this youngster's. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 30 of 41 Power and the passion: Judith Arndt (Germany) really wanted to finally break through for gold in the elite women’s time trial, but alas she was forced to settle for silver yet again. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 31 of 41 A softly spoken Emma Pooley (Great Britain) made history with her elite women’s time trial victory – the first British woman to win the title and just the second British rider after Chris Boardman to take gold in the time trial. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 32 of 41 The event's first medals went to U23 time trial riders Luke Durbridge (Australia), Taylor Phinney (United States Of America) and Marcel Kittel (Germany). (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 33 of 41 Luke Durbridge (Australia) chose not to acknowledge that Taylor Phinney (United States Of America) was poking out his tongue just a little as they congratulated one another on their first and second in the U23 men's time trial. The pair were split by just 1.9 seconds after 31.8 kilometres. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 34 of 41 It might look like a wonderful promotion for both Melbourne and Sky but we're pretty sure that was the last thing an exhausted David Millar had on his mind after his second place ride in the elite men's time trial. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 35 of 41 Oh, you guys: Fabian Cancellara was clearly enjoying the moment as he raised his fourth gold in the elite men’s time trial. That Aussie victory broke his tie with Australia’s Michael Rogers, making Cancellara the most winningest rider in the elite men’s time trial. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 36 of 41 He might have been a world away from his Switzerland home, but Fabian Cancellara wasn’t short of admires in Australia. Of course he’s probably as liked for his good-looks as he is his awesome abilities on the bike. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 37 of 41 Michael Matthews acquired the nickname ‘bling’ because he doesn’t mind the jewelry and tattoos, but it’s not all about the show for this sensitive young guy. He wasn’t shy as he shed a tear after winning the U23 crown on home soil. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 38 of 41 Celebration of the week went to U23 winner Michael Matthews and not just for his excited celebration on the bike. Later that night as celebrations continued Matthews busted out his best air guitar impression while on stage with a group called the Glitter Gang. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 39 of 41 Sharing is caring: Any difference between the North American nations of USA and Canada had to be put aside in the U23 men’s road race. In a historic moment Taylor Phinney and Guillaume Boivin shared the bronze medal after officials couldn’t split the pair, despite analyzing the finish photo down to the pixel. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 40 of 41 The women's peloton tried to prove they could break up the race on this circuit, but like the Under 23 men's and elite men's races they too ended in a sprint. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 41 of 41 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) was widely tipped to win and made his move for glory the final time up the main climb, but it wasn’t to be. What would have been just the second Belgian victory since Johan Museeuw’s win in 1996 came undone as Gilbert didn’t have the legs to resist the chase group inside the final five kilometres. (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

The seventh UCI Road World Championships held outside of Europe delivered exciting racing, unexpected winners and a handful of firsts. As the local council in Geelong, Australia, packs away the temporary fencing and counts the economic benefits, Cyclingnews takes a look back on some of the best images from the five days of racing.

There were plenty of firsts at the Australian race – Thor Hushovd became the first Norwegian to win a medal when he claimed gold in the elite men’s road race and Emma Pooley is the first Great Briton rider to win the elite women’s time trial while Taylor Phinney (United States Of America) and Guillaume Boivin (Canada) became the first dead heat as they shared bronze in the Under 23 men’s road race.

Likewise Geelong saw its share of heartache as Tony Martin’s shot at time trial gold was destroyed with a flat tyre, only for the rider to stage a remarkable comeback to successfully fight for the bronze medal – and was just seconds away from silver. In the women’s time trial silver was little consolation for Judith Arndt who missed out on gold despite medaling in the discipline for a fourth time.

