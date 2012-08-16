Fuglsang: "I have the right to be disappointed"

Fuglsang will ride for Astana in 2013 (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

In an exclusive interview with Cycling News HD Jakob Fuglsang reflects on a season destroyed by team politics…You can read about his recent transfer to Astana, here.



RadioShack-Nissan rider Jakob Fuglsang began this season hoping to lead his team in the Giro d’Italia, but as we head into the second half of August he would settle for a ride in any WorldTour race.





Looking back, your season has been quite up and down, what is your assessment of it?





Did you think you would get another chance to lead at a Grand Tour?





Did you get an explanation as to why you were removed from the Tour’s long list?



”I think it is the same reason as why I am not able to ride any WorldTour races. I know that Johan thought that I’d already signed for Saxo Bank before the Tour de Suisse, which was not true.”

You spoke out about the team and Johan, is that something you regret or do you stand by it?



”No I stand by what I said, I don’t regret it. I said the truth and what I was feeling. I think you should be disappointed as a bike rider, who wants to compete, when one of your objectives gets taken away, even though you are showing good form. Then I think you have the right to be disappointed.”

Do you think you can convince the team to allow you to ride WorldTour races or is that you done for the season?



”I hope that in the end they might allow me to do some WorldTour races, but it is Johan’s decision. I would love to, but it is up to him. There are still some races that I would love to do, even if you count out the Vuelta.”

