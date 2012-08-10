Fuglsang fancies a return to mountain biking

Image 1 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan takes another yellow jersey at the Int. Österreich-Rundfahrt-Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Jakob Fuglsang could imagine a return to the Olympic mountain bike race, and thinks he could have made an impact in this weekend's race. He is also waiting impatiently to sign a new contract for the coming season.

The Dane rode the mountain bike race in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, finishing 25th. This year he competed on the road, coming in 12th in the road race and 15th in the time trial.

There will be no Danes in this year's Olympics mountain bike races, as they did not qualify a man and the woman who was nominated, Annika Langvad, had to withdraw due to injury. But Fuglsang believes that he could have made an impact had he taken part."

“I have a belief that I could. I've become a better rider since then (2008, ed), but whether I would be good enough, I don't know. It would probably also require that I practiced on a mountain bike some time before the race,” he told ekstrabladet.dk.

One advantage Fuglsang saw in mountain biking is that he would have his own chances and not be dependent on team tactics. “You are master in your own house, and I have also considered it. The thought has crossed my mind to try to ride a World Cup race, to see how my level is now.”

Combining that with road racing would be difficult, though. “If you have a break from racing, it might be possible. The problem is of course that I probably will not be popular with the team if I fall and break my arms and legs,” he said.

He already has the gear. “I actually have a really nice Trek mountain bike hanging in the basement, but it has not really been aired yet.”

Planning for 2013

Fuglsang's contract with RadioShack-Nissan expires the end of this season and he has made no secret of the fact that he is eager to leave the team. He has said that his choice for next season is apparently between Astana and Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but is still waiting rather impatiently for contract proposals.

“I'm still waiting for the two teams I negotiated with to forward contracts, so I can see in black and white everything is as we've talked about,” he told sporten.dk. “It's obviously about wages but also other agreements, about bonuses and about which agreements have been made for equipment and so on.

“I don't know why that takes so long. I've been to the Olympics, and I have obviously concentrated on that. They probably also have other things to do, but I don't know why it is not in place yet.”

Time and his patience are both running out. “I give them a the week. I'm going to Colorado to race next week and I want it resolved before then. I want to be in control of my future now.”