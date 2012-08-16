Fuglsang to sign with Astana for three years

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Danish time trial champion Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Jakob Fuglsang will sign a three-year contract with Astana today, according to the Danish media.

Ekstrabladet.dk reported Thursday afternoon that the Dane had settled on the Kazakh team. He is said to have been entertaining offers from Astana, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank.

Fuglsang rode for Saxo Bank in 2009 and 2010, for Leopard Trek in 2011 and RadioShack-Nissan this year. He was to be RadioShack's captain at the Giro d'Italia but was unable to ride due to a knee injury. When he was not selected to ride the Tour de France, he announced he would leave the team.

Astana's other big signing for the coming year is Vincenzo Nibali, who will lead the team in the Giro, leaving Fuglsang his choice of the other two grand tours. Ekstrabladet reported that the team “so to speak will be divided into two, so that Nibali and Fuglsang will each have their own team of riders to work with.”