French national time trial championship start list
Men's and women's line-ups
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Thibault Guernalec (Bretagne)
|15:18:00
|2
|Geoffrey Thevenez (Pays De La Loire)
|15:20:00
|3
|Julian Lino (Bretagne)
|15:22:00
|4
|Pierre Lebreton (Normandie)
|15:24:00
|5
|Joseph Berlin Semon (Franche Comte)
|15:26:00
|6
|Mathieu Dumont (Aquitaine)
|15:28:00
|7
|Kévin Lalouette (Nord Pas De Calais)
|15:30:00
|8
|Axel Crochard (Midi-Pyrenees)
|15:32:00
|9
|Aurelien Moulin (Poitou-Charentes)
|15:34:00
|10
|Alexis Carlier (Provence)
|15:36:00
|11
|Florian Esquer (Languedoc Roussillon)
|15:38:00
|12
|Matthieu Garnier (Bourgogne)
|15:40:00
|13
|Kevin Fouache (Limousin)
|15:42:00
|14
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Auvergne)
|15:44:00
|15
|Victor Gousset (Ile De France)
|15:46:00
|16
|Antoine Leplingard (Pays De La Loire)
|15:48:00
|17
|Maxime Roger (Auvergne)
|15:50:00
|18
|Stéphane Duguenet (Guidon Chalettois)
|15:52:00
|19
|Alexis Dulin (A.V.C.Aix En Provence)
|15:54:00
|20
|Yann Botrel (Brest Iroise Cycl.2000)
|15:56:00
|21
|Sylvain Georges (Vcca Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux)
|15:58:00
|22
|Jeremy Cabot (S.C.Olympique De Dijon)
|16:00:00
|23
|Thomas Alfonso (Occitane Cyclisme Formation)
|16:02:00
|24
|Romain Faussurier (E.C. St Etienne - Loire)
|16:04:00
|25
|Romain Bacon (Cc Nogent / Oise)
|16:06:00
|26
|Yoann Paillot (Oceane Top 16)
|16:08:00
|27
|Louis Pijourlet (C.R.4 Chemins/Roanne)
|16:10:00
|28
|Paul Ourselin (Vendee U Pays De La Loire)
|16:12:00
|29
|Dylan Kowalski (VC Rouen 76)
|16:14:00
|30
|Sébastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale)
|16:16:00
|31
|Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie)
|16:18:00
|32
|Florian Vachon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)
|16:20:00
|33
|Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ)
|16:22:00
|34
|Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
|16:24:00
|35
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)
|16:26:00
|36
|Jeremy Roy (FDJ)
|16:28:00
|37
|Rémi Cavagna (Klein Constantia)
|16:30:00
|38
|Nicolas Baldo (Team Roth)
|16:32:00
|39
|Romain Lemarchand (Stölting Service Group)
|16:34:00
|40
|Julien Bernard (Trek - Segafredo)
|16:36:00
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)
|16:38:00
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Etixx - Quick Step)
|16:40:00
|43
|Bruno Armirail (Armee De Terre)
|16:42:00
|44
|Anthony Perez (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)
|16:44:00
|45
|Arnaud Gerard (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)
|16:46:00
|46
|Julien Morice (Direct Energie)
|16:48:00
|47
|Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
|16:50:00
|48
|Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)
|16:52:00
|49
|Johan Le Bon (FDJ)
|16:54:00
|50
|Anthony Roux (FDJ)
|16:56:00
|51
|Romain Sicard (Direct Energie)
|16:58:00
|52
|Thomas Rostollan (Armee De Terre)
|17:00:00
|53
|Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)
|17:02:00
|54
|Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)
|17:04:00
|55
|Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
|17:06:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Gabrielle Rimasson (Bretagne)
|13:34:00
|2
|Jeannie Longo (Cote d'Azur)
|13:36:00
|3
|Greta Richioud (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|13:38:00
|4
|Marion Sicot (Region Centre)
|13:40:00
|5
|Mélanie Labeyrie (Ile De France)
|13:42:00
|6
|Helene Gerard (Bretagne)
|13:44:00
|7
|Fanny Leleu (Normandie)
|13:46:00
|8
|Océanne Philibert (Franche Comte)
|13:48:00
|9
|Charlotte Bravard (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|13:50:00
|10
|Thérésa Hoebanckx (Region Centre)
|13:52:00
|11
|Fanny Zambon (Rhone Alpes)
|13:54:00
|12
|Lisa Huber (Ile De France)
|13:56:00
|13
|Tatiana Blin (Normandie)
|13:58:00
|14
|Avril Laheurte (Franche Comte)
|14:00:00
|15
|Severine Eraud (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|14:02:00
|16
|Sandrine Bideau (Region Centre)
|14:04:00
|17
|Magdalena De Saint Jean (Provence)
|14:06:00
|18
|Mathilde Favre (Rhone Alpes)
|14:08:00
|19
|Coralie Demay (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|14:10:00
|20
|Marjolaine Bazin (Poitou-Charentes)
|14:12:00
|21
|Anabelle Dreville (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|14:14:00
|22
|Melodie Lesueur (Poitou-Charentes)
|14:16:00
|23
|Amelie Rivat Mas (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|14:18:00
|24
|Elise Delzenne (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
|14:20:00
|25
|Edwige Pitel (S.C. Michela Fanini)
|14:22:00
|26
|Aude Biannic (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
|14:24:00
|27
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Wiggle High5)
|14:26:00
