French national time trial championship start list

Men's and women's line-ups

Image 1 of 2

Audrey Cordon beat Aude Biannic and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to win the women's time trial at the French Championships.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 2

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Men's start list and start times
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Thibault Guernalec (Bretagne)15:18:00
2Geoffrey Thevenez (Pays De La Loire)15:20:00
3Julian Lino (Bretagne)15:22:00
4Pierre Lebreton (Normandie)15:24:00
5Joseph Berlin Semon (Franche Comte)15:26:00
6Mathieu Dumont (Aquitaine)15:28:00
7Kévin Lalouette (Nord Pas De Calais)15:30:00
8Axel Crochard (Midi-Pyrenees)15:32:00
9Aurelien Moulin (Poitou-Charentes)15:34:00
10Alexis Carlier (Provence)15:36:00
11Florian Esquer (Languedoc Roussillon)15:38:00
12Matthieu Garnier (Bourgogne)15:40:00
13Kevin Fouache (Limousin)15:42:00
14Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Auvergne)15:44:00
15Victor Gousset (Ile De France)15:46:00
16Antoine Leplingard (Pays De La Loire)15:48:00
17Maxime Roger (Auvergne)15:50:00
18Stéphane Duguenet (Guidon Chalettois)15:52:00
19Alexis Dulin (A.V.C.Aix En Provence)15:54:00
20Yann Botrel (Brest Iroise Cycl.2000)15:56:00
21Sylvain Georges (Vcca Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux)15:58:00
22Jeremy Cabot (S.C.Olympique De Dijon)16:00:00
23Thomas Alfonso (Occitane Cyclisme Formation)16:02:00
24Romain Faussurier (E.C. St Etienne - Loire)16:04:00
25Romain Bacon (Cc Nogent / Oise)16:06:00
26Yoann Paillot (Oceane Top 16)16:08:00
27Louis Pijourlet (C.R.4 Chemins/Roanne)16:10:00
28Paul Ourselin (Vendee U Pays De La Loire)16:12:00
29Dylan Kowalski (VC Rouen 76)16:14:00
30Sébastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale)16:16:00
31Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie)16:18:00
32Florian Vachon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)16:20:00
33Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ)16:22:00
34Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)16:24:00
35Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)16:26:00
36Jeremy Roy (FDJ)16:28:00
37Rémi Cavagna (Klein Constantia)16:30:00
38Nicolas Baldo (Team Roth)16:32:00
39Romain Lemarchand (Stölting Service Group)16:34:00
40Julien Bernard (Trek - Segafredo)16:36:00
41Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)16:38:00
42Maxime Bouet (Etixx - Quick Step)16:40:00
43Bruno Armirail (Armee De Terre)16:42:00
44Anthony Perez (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)16:44:00
45Arnaud Gerard (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)16:46:00
46Julien Morice (Direct Energie)16:48:00
47Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)16:50:00
48Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)16:52:00
49Johan Le Bon (FDJ)16:54:00
50Anthony Roux (FDJ)16:56:00
51Romain Sicard (Direct Energie)16:58:00
52Thomas Rostollan (Armee De Terre)17:00:00
53Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)17:02:00
54Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)17:04:00
55Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)17:06:00

Women's start list and start times
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Gabrielle Rimasson (Bretagne)13:34:00
2Jeannie Longo (Cote d'Azur)13:36:00
3Greta Richioud (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)13:38:00
4Marion Sicot (Region Centre)13:40:00
5Mélanie Labeyrie (Ile De France)13:42:00
6Helene Gerard (Bretagne)13:44:00
7Fanny Leleu (Normandie)13:46:00
8Océanne Philibert (Franche Comte)13:48:00
9Charlotte Bravard (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)13:50:00
10Thérésa Hoebanckx (Region Centre)13:52:00
11Fanny Zambon (Rhone Alpes)13:54:00
12Lisa Huber (Ile De France)13:56:00
13Tatiana Blin (Normandie)13:58:00
14Avril Laheurte (Franche Comte)14:00:00
15Severine Eraud (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)14:02:00
16Sandrine Bideau (Region Centre)14:04:00
17Magdalena De Saint Jean (Provence)14:06:00
18Mathilde Favre (Rhone Alpes)14:08:00
19Coralie Demay (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)14:10:00
20Marjolaine Bazin (Poitou-Charentes)14:12:00
21Anabelle Dreville (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)14:14:00
22Melodie Lesueur (Poitou-Charentes)14:16:00
23Amelie Rivat Mas (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)14:18:00
24Elise Delzenne (Lotto Soudal Ladies)14:20:00
25Edwige Pitel (S.C. Michela Fanini)14:22:00
26Aude Biannic (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)14:24:00
27Audrey Cordon Ragot (Wiggle High5)14:26:00

 

