Wout van Aert extends with Crelan-Vastgoedservice - News Shorts

Image 1 of 4 Wout Van Aert chats on the podium at the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Estonian champion Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) shows off the French national champions jersey in style (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Swiss champ Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclo-cross World Champion Wout van Aert has extended his contract with Belgian Continental team Crelan-Vastgoedservice until the end of the 2018 season. Van Aert will next line up for Crelan-Vastgoedservice at the Belgian Championships with teammates Jens Adams,Tim Merlier and Rob Peeters.

"I'm enjoying myself with the team and I definitely do not intend to say goodbye cyclocross anytime soon," Van Aert said in a release from the team. "There were also few stumbling blocks during the negotiations. I am particularly pleased that discussions around his before the Belgian Championships Sunday. Also, the sponsors Crelan and Vastgoedservice provide me with some extra confidence."

The 21-year-old took his first professional win on the road in May as he claimed the Baloise Belgium Tour prologue and wore the leader's jersey for two stages. Van Aert continued his run of form with second on stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk.

Third straight Estonian time trial title for Gert Jõeäär

Cofidis' Gert Jõeäär won his third straight Estonian time trial title,1:18 minutes ahead of Silver Mäoma. The 28-year-old covered the 36km course in Jüri in a time of 43:54 minutes for his first win of the season. Jõeäär was the only professional rider on the start list with two three-time winners in Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Katusha's Rein Taaramäe absent.

Jõeäär, who joined Cofidis in 2013, did the road race and time trial and double last year and will now turn his attention to Sunday's road event.

Early start for French national road race due to Euro 2016

With France playing the third place finisher in either group C or E in the round of 16 of Euro 2016 on Sunday, the French National Cycling federation (FFC) has moved the men's national road race forward from 10:40am to 9am. The French game is being played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon at 3pm while the road race takes place in Vesoul.

The decision to move to the earlier start time didn't please former national champion Nacer Bouhanni, who later tweeted "Why not organise it totally at night? Sunrise at 5:30 in the morning for 250km race from 6:30."

Wyss extends with BMC

Danilo Wyss has added at least another season to his tenure with the BMC team, bringing the Swiss national road race champion up to a round 10 years with the Swiss-sponsored team. Wyss turned professional with the team in their second year, 2008, and along with Brent Bookwalter is their longest serving rider.

Last season, Wyss won his first national title after beating Sébastian Reichenbach. He was also part of the Tour de France squad that won the team time trial.

"I am really happy to be staying with BMC Racing Team, particularly as it's my tenth year and a really nice, long story and partnership. I was there at the beginning and I really like the way the team has grown. It's nice to see BMC Racing Team continuing on and I'm very happy to be part of it," Wyss said in a team press release.

The exact length of Wyss’ new contract has not been confirmed by BMC.