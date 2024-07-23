Five moments that defined the race for the yellow jersey at the 2024 Tour de France

By , ,
published

A closer look at the fourth instalment of the remarkable Pogačar-Vingegaard duel

Jonas Vingegaard follows Tadej Pogačar during the Tour de France gravel stage
Jonas Vingegaard follows Tadej Pogačar during the Tour de France gravel stage (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Weighty chapters of Tour de France history have been built around duels, but the great bike race has never seen a duopoly like this one. Almost inevitably, and for the fourth year in succession, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard occupied the top two steps on the podium at the end of three weeks.

Pogačar’s third Tour victory saw him level his head-to-head series with Vingegaard at 2-2, and at this juncture, few would wager against the contest repeating itself in July 2025 – even if Remco Evenepoel’s fine debut and clear margin for improvement gives him ample to reason to believe he can eventually muscle in on their territory.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.