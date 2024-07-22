Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard separated by seconds across four Tours de France

How close are the two top Tour de France riders?

Comparison of Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar's Tour de France records
The Tour de France rivalry between Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard might go down in history as the closest of all time - not measured in one year, but across the four editions they've battled as the top two riders.

Cyclingnews looked at the time gaps across 84 stages of racing between the start of the 2021 Tour de France and the end of this year's edition in Nice and discovered just how equally matched the two riders are.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.