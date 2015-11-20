Fight for pink: A 2015 Giro d'Italia gallery

Image 1 of 68 Alberto Contador winks as he grabs a bottle of champagne to celebrate on the podium after winning the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 2 of 68 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 68 Tom Boonen and Rigoberto Uran arrive at the 2015 Giro d'Italia team presentation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 68 The Giro d'Italia trophy awaits the 2015 winner. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 68 The 2015 Giro's opening presentation gets underway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 68 Tinkoff-Saxo Giro riders and staff celebrate Contador's win. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 68 Alberto Contador pours the celebratory champagne for his team. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 68 Alberto Contador with his custom Giro bike. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 68 Contador celebrates during the Giro's final stage. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 68 Alberto Contador holds his 2015 Giro trophy. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 68 Alberto Contador and Oleg Tinkov duing stage 21 of the Giro. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 68 Aru, Contador and Landa on the final Giro podium. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 68 Iljo Keisse celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 21st and final stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 14 of 68 Alberto Contador celebrates with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates and Russian businessman and team sponsor Oleg Tinkov on the podium after winning the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 15 of 68 Alberto Contador crosses the finish line to win the 2015 Giro. Image 16 of 68 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) celebrates on the podium after winning the 13th stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia. Image 17 of 68 Riders tackle a tunnel during the Giro's team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 68 Etixx-QuickStep cut a quick figure along the coast during the Giro's team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 68 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 68 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 68 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 68 Alberto Contador, Ryder Hesjedal, Fabio Aru and Steven Kruijswijk. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 68 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 68 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 68 Spectators run alongside Alberto Contador. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 68 The peloton cruises along the seaside at the 2015 Giro. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 68 Contador attacks Astana and Aru. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 68 Fabio Aru shows the toll of a hard-fought Giro. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 68 Ryder Hesjedal climbs through the crowds in Italy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 68 Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) wins stage 11 of the 2015 Giro. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 68 Simon Clarke gives Richie Porte a wheel during stage 10. Porte was later penalised. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 68 Alberto Contador looking confident on the Giro podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 68 Davide Formolo attacks the breakaway on his way to winning stage 4 for Cannondale-Garmin. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 68 Fabio Aru wins stage 19 of the Giro. Image 35 of 68 Fabio Aru talks with media during a rest day press conference. Image 36 of 68 A small video camera is hung on the handlebar of a rider's bike before the 9th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 37 of 68 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 8th stage of the Giro d'Italia. Image 38 of 68 Diego Ulissi and friend on the podium after winning stage 7. Image 39 of 68 A lotto Soudal rider is confident in teammate Andre Greipel's stage 6 win. Image 40 of 68 Contador sits in his team car after crashing near the finish of stage 6. Image 41 of 68 Contador in pink for stage 6 at the Giro and Aru in white. Image 42 of 68 A preview of things to come with Fabio Aru and Alberto Contador battling during stage 5. Image 43 of 68 Jan Polanc of Slovenia (Lampre-Merida) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 5th stage of the Giro d'Italia. Image 44 of 68 The pack takes the start of the 5th stage of the Giro d'Italia. Image 45 of 68 Just a few pink balloons ready to be released. Image 46 of 68 Michael Matthews wins stage 3 of the 2015 Giro. Image 47 of 68 Michael Matthews sings in for stage 3 after earning pink the day before. Image 48 of 68 Elia Viviani celebrates as he wins the 2nd stage Albenga-Genova of the 98th Giro Image 49 of 68 Orica-GreenEdge celebrate in force after winning the 2015 Giro's opening time trial. Image 50 of 68 Simon Gerrans of Orica-GreenEdge cycling team (R) competes in the first stage of the Giro d'Italia. Image 51 of 68 Fabio Aru (Astana), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) cross the finish line of the 9th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia Image 52 of 68 Fabio Aru (Astana) signs autographs during a day of rest of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 53 of 68 Porte's bedroom in the Team Sky RV at the Giro. Image 54 of 68 Richie Porte's Team Sky RV made a big splash at the Giro. Image 55 of 68 Mikel Landa (Astana) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 15th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 56 of 68 People gather at Piazza degli Scacchi before the start of the 15th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 57 of 68 Kevin Reza (team FDJ.fr) rides to the start of the 15th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia Image 58 of 68 Alberto Contador rides back into pink during stage 14 of the 2015 Giro. Image 59 of 68 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) warmed up for his World Championship time trial ride by winning stage 14 of the Giro. Image 60 of 68 Fabio Aru suffered in the cold and wet of stage 14 and surrendered the pink jersey back to Contador. Image 61 of 68 A mudguard 'Ass Saver' is attached on the bike of Russian Yury Trofimov (team Katusha) before the start of the 13th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 62 of 68 UCI President Brian Cookson gives the pink jersey to Alberto Contador after the 12th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 63 of 68 Fabio Aru of the Astana Pro team leaves under heavy rain after the 12th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 64 of 68 Philippe Gilbert of the BMC team celebrates as he crosses the finish line under heavy rain to win the 12th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 65 of 68 Riders take the start of the 12th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 66 of 68 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) poses on the podium with lipstick marks on his face after winning the 11th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 67 of 68 Nicola Boem crosses the finish line to win the 10th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia. Image 68 of 68 Spanish rider Alberto Contador gives a press conference on the eve of the start of the 98th Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, on May 8, 2015 in San Lorenzo al Mare.

Never known to be low on drama, the Giro d'Italia delivered again in 2015 with three thrilling weeks of racing that saw forbidden help between countrymen on different teams, weather that tested the mettle and nerves of the riders, a past champion who rose to the occasion in the final week but fell just short of the podium, and a returning champion who was under threat from a younger up-and-coming rival.

From the opening team time trial in San Lorenzo al Mare to the incredibly cagey two-up sprint for the final stage win in Milan, the Italian Grand Tour provided plenty of compelling action.

In the end, it was Alberto Contador that went on to take the overall victory ahead of Astana teammates Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa.

Check out the photo gallery above for some of the best images from the this year's Giro d'Italia, featuring work from Bettini, Tim de Waele and Getty.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.