The Cyclingnews Podcast: Analysis of the Giro d'Italia route for 2016

Appearances from Contador, Kittel, Basso and Dumoulin

Yes! Alberto Contador celebrates another day in pink in his adopted home town of Lugano

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2016 Giro d'Italia route persentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Valverde, Nibali, Basso, Contador and Sagan at the 2016 Giro d'Italia route persentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Brian Cookson at the 2016 Giro d'Italia route persentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel and Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador, Marcel Kittel, Ivan Basso and Tom Dumoulin all appear in this week's edition of the Cyclingnews podcast.

The team look back at Monday’s Giro d'Italia route presentation and analyse where the race will could be won and lost. There’s also a debate over sprint trains for next season, while Kittel explains why he's looking forward to a new challenge in 2016 at Etixx QuickStep. We also talk to Basso on his decision to retire from professional cycling.

