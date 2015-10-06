The Cyclingnews Podcast: Analysis of the Giro d'Italia route for 2016
Appearances from Contador, Kittel, Basso and Dumoulin
Alberto Contador, Marcel Kittel, Ivan Basso and Tom Dumoulin all appear in this week's edition of the Cyclingnews podcast.
The team look back at Monday’s Giro d'Italia route presentation and analyse where the race will could be won and lost. There’s also a debate over sprint trains for next season, while Kittel explains why he's looking forward to a new challenge in 2016 at Etixx QuickStep. We also talk to Basso on his decision to retire from professional cycling.
