Pinarello launches new gravel and 'cross bikes

Image 1 of 5 The bike is designed to be highly adaptable (Image credit: Courtesy Pinarello) Image 2 of 5 The bike features aero-friendly flaps that shroud the front caliper (Image credit: Courtesy Pinarello) Image 3 of 5 The Crossista is full carbon and shares design features with Pinarello's Dogma road bikes (Image credit: Courtesy Pinarello) Image 4 of 5 Pinarello's new Crossista cyclocross bike (Image credit: Courtesy Pinarello) Image 5 of 5 The Grevil is Pinarello's all-new gravel bike (Image credit: Courtesy Pinarello)

The Grevil+ is Pinarello’s all-new, aero-optimised and highly adaptable gravel bike. Launched alongside its new Crossista+ cyclocross bike, the Grevil+ and the more affordable Grevil replace the firm's outgoing GAN GR-S for off-road riding.

Rather than adapt one of its existing road bike platforms, Pinarello claims to have designed the Grevil+ from the ground up.

The geometry of the bike is in line with wider trends in the gravel bike market, with a slightly higher than average stack — putting riders in a more comfortable position — paired with a slacker seat tube angle to improve deflection in the seatpost.

The bike is claimed to employ all sorts of other carbon-wizardry, striking a perfect mix of “asymmetry and reactivity”, to improve comfort and pedalling performance.

Aerodynamics have also been a consideration in designing the bike.

The bike features a ‘Fork Flap’, a small shroud that covers the disc caliper in a bid to improve smooth airflow in this area.

The bike also features a heavily shaped, concave down tube, which places the bottle in a recess. This is also done in the name of improved aerodynamics and has been utilised on a number of Pinarello’s other bikes.

An additional bottle cage has also been fitted to the underside of the down tube.

It’s easy to poke fun at the concept of an aero gravel bike, but there’s no denying that for serious racers tackling long rides, small benefits will add up over the course of many hours.

Compared to the integrated seat clamp design used on the Dogma, access to the clamp has been shifted to the front of the seatpost. This has been done to stop bolts from clogging up with mud and to reduce the chances of water ingress into the frame. The surface area of the clamp has been increased considerably.

The new bike features the now near-defacto tyre clearances for a modern gravel bike: 42mm tyres on a 700c wheel or 2.1in on 650b wheels.

While it would have been relatively easy to design the bike to work with larger 29er tyres, Pinarello claims it would have required the chainstays to be too long for the desired handling characteristics.

The bike is compatible with both 1x and double drivetrains in either electronic or mechanical varieties. The front derailleur mount is also removable.

The top-end Grevil+ is constructed using Toray T1100G UD fibres. The entry-level Grevil model is available, which is constructed using Toray T700 fibres.

Both models of the bike will be available in six different paint jobs.

The two new bikes replace the outgoing GAN GR and GAN GR-S. These bikes featured clearances for tyres only up to 38mm — a relatively conservative figure for today's adventure-seeking gravelista.

Interestingly, neither the Grevil or Grevil+ features the elastomer-based suspension developed between HiRide and Pinarello used on the Dogma K10S that we rode a few months ago. This bike seems like an obvious place for this to be employed, so we wouldn't be surprised to see a bike equipped with it in the near future.

Pinarello Grevil and Grevil+ frame specifications

Grevil+ Toray T1100 carbon, Grevil, T700 carbon

Dedicated Onda fork

Dedicated aero seatpost

ICR internal cable routing, electronic or mechanical groupset

Tapered headset

Italian thread bottom bracket

Aerodynamic Fork Flap

Down tube bottle cage

Max Tyre: 700c x 42 mm

Max Tyre: 650b x 2,1in

1x and 2x crankset option

Disc Flat Mount (max Ø160 mm)

Front Axle: Ø12 x 100mm Shimano

Rear Axle: Ø12 x 142mm Shimano

Pinarello Grevil and Grevil+ geometry

Seat tube (mm) Top tube (mm) Seat tube angle Head angle Front centre (mm) Chainstay (mm) Head tube (mm) BB drop Rake Reach Stack 440 510 74.00 69.50 579 420 105 67 50 353 519 470 520 73.50 70.00 583 420 110 67 50 359 525 500 535 73.00 70.50 591 420 120 67 50 368 537 530 550 72.50 71.00 598 420 135 67 50 374 553 560 575 72.00 72.00 610 425 160 67 50 386 580 590 600 72.00 72.50 630 425 190 67 50 402 611

Pinarello Crossista

Pinarello has returned to cyclo-cross with two new Crossista carbon framesets. The news comes at the same time as the firm announced the Grevil, Pinarello's new gravel bike.

Pinarello says the Crossista frames are derived directly from its road bikes, and the similarities to the company's Grand Tour winning road framesets are striking.

Pinarello says the Crossista strikes a balance between performance and versatility, yet still retains the aerodynamic performance that characterises the company's bikes.

The carbon tubes feature Pinarello's 'flatback' design, which it says not only improves aerodynamics but means the tubes are also lighter and stiffer than traditional oval tubes.

While details are currently limited, two options are available on the company's website with the type of carbon the only clear distinction between the two models dubbed Crossista and Crossista+.

The Pinarello Crossista's press release states that the bike is designed for use with 700cx32mm tyres "as required by the UCI regulations", although the last time we checked, the regulations were 33mm tyre widths.

Maximum claimed tyre clearances are 42mm, and the Crossista is also electronic and mechanical drivetrain compatible, and will accommodate both 1x and 2x crankset options by having a removable front derailleur hanger.

The Pinarello Crossista is disc brake-only, as you might expect for a 2019 cyclo-cross bike, and uses flat mount-standard front and rear with 12mm thru-axles.

Aesthetically, the Crossista frame shares a similar seat cluster design, frame-specific seatpost and 'Onda' fork that are seen on Pinarello's road bikes. T1100 1K carbon is used on one of the two lay-up options of the bike, and it's the same carbon that is used in the Italian company's flagship road bike, the Pinarello Dogma F10.

Internal cable routing is complemented by an ergonomically designed top tube for ease of shouldering on trickier course sections, and the frameset also uses Pinarello's E-Link system for those using Shimano Di2 groupsets.

Like the majority of Pinarello frames, the Crossista uses an Italian threaded bottom bracket.

Perhaps inspired by the Dogma K10 range of frames, the 'Flex Stay' rear stays offer compliance in the back end of the bike and will help to retain traction on loose surfaces.

The letters FCX, which adorn the down tube of the Crossista frame, are taken from the model given to earlier ‘cross models by Pinarello.

The new Pinarello Crossista is UCI approved. Pricing and availability are not yet released. See more at Pinarello.