Trek-Segafredo's custom Trek Checkpoints for Dirty Kanza – Gallery

Image 1 of 8 Kiel Reijnen's Trek Checkpoint SL for the Dirty Kanza (Image credit: Trek) Image 2 of 8 A closer look at the prayer flag design on Stetina's bike (Image credit: Trek) Image 3 of 8 The prayer flags add colour to the white base coat on Stetina's frame (Image credit: Trek) Image 4 of 8 The front end of Riejnen's Checkpoint (Image credit: Trek) Image 5 of 8 Cues from the pairs WorldTour bikes are included (Image credit: Trek) Image 6 of 8 Riejnen's frameset features artwork from his home region in Washingtion (Image credit: Trek) Image 7 of 8 The Checkpoint framesets have been paired with SRAM RED eTap AXS drivetrains in a 1X setup (Image credit: Trek) Image 8 of 8 A look at the down tube on Stetina's frame (Image credit: Trek)

Bike manufacturer Trek have presented Trek-Segafredo duo Peter Stetina and Kiel Reijnen with custom-painted Trek Checkpoint SL gravel-specific framesets for this weekend's Dirty Kanza 200-mile/320-kilometre gravel race.

Related Articles EF Education First ready to race off the beaten path at Dirty Kanza

Like the riders' Trek framesets used on the road in the WorldTour, both riders' bikes are equipped with SRAM RED eTap AXS groupsets in a 1X setup and Bontrager Aeolus wheels.

WorldTour professionals Taylor Phinney, Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes (EF Education First) will also be taking part in the amateur event.

The time-cut for the event is 20 hours, with the 2018 edition won by former professional Ted King in 10 hours and 44 minutes.

Reijnen's Trek Checkpoint design is a tribute to the Cowlitz Indian tribe, of which he is a member, and Bainbridge Island, Washington, where he is from.

The design features the tribe's symbol of a salmon and colour inspiration from nature and art seen in the region.

Stetina's frameset design features Tibetan Prayer Flags, which the American says have always had a special place in his life. Each of the prayer flags features a different design, including the flag of Colorado, the flag of California, an outline of Lake Tahoe, a hop flower and a Phoenix.

In a press release from Trek, Reijnen said: "Gravel riding and racing seems to be capturing a new generation of cyclists who are looking for adventure and experiences rather than measure performances. This attitude has drawn in a different crowd of relaxed, unique individuals to the sport and it makes for a very different vibe on race day.

"A race like Dirty Kanza isn’t just a race against other cyclists, it is a 10-hour race against yourself. I expect during those 10 hours I will feel excited, sore, fast, hungry, powerful, weak, lost and when I finish, a sense of accomplishment."

Stetina added: "The coolest thing is the equipment choice as the options are endless. Everyone has something different; there will bee points during the day where everyone has an advantage or disadvantage over others. It brings a new element to racing."

According to reports in VeloNews, both Stetina and Reijnen will complete the race with clip-on aero handlebars – a trend that is popular in ultra-endurance races. As an amateur event, the Dirty Kanza is not a UCI-sanctioned event and so the clip-on aero bars are permitted unlike in regular road racing where the bars are banned due to safety issues in a crash scenario.

Last year's Dirty Kanza winner, former professional Ted King, raised his concerns about the use of aero bars on Twitter, asking the Trek-Segafredo duo to not use the equipment.