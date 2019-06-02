Image 1 of 51 Lael Wilcox won the women's DKXL 350, and came in sixth overall. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 51 Past winner Alison Tetrick rode alone for much of day, and almost all of it as second female on the gravel. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 51 Olivia Dillion worked hard to stay at front of race, and led the women's field through the middle of the day. Mechanical troubles sent her back to fifth by the end of the day. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 51 Lance Heidet expanded on his road and cyclocross programs with a top-twenty finish. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 51 The pursuit of Colin Strickland was left to Lachlan Morton, Alex Howes, and Peter Stetina. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 51 Colin Strickland escaped the lead group mid-race, and knew the following hours would be headwind, followed by a tail wind back into Emporia. Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana) won the 2019 men’s Dirty Kanza gravel race, crossing the finish line in Emporia, Kansas with his bike raised above his head as he walked across the finish line after just shy of 10 hours of racing.

Strickland was part of a group of eight riders that formed earlier in the race, which included Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes (EF Education First) and Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo).

The lead group eventually split up with the Red Bull athlete Strickland riding away solo for over 150 kilometres to finish 9:06 ahead of Stetina. EF Education First duo of Howes and Morton finished together nearly 20 minutes behind Strickland, after Howes suffered a mechanical, to make up the top-four riders.

Speaking to Velonews after the race, Strickland said: "I rolled the dice and was betting on discord and a lack of cohesion behind. I knew I had to get through 40 miles of headwind, and then I would have a ripping tailwind.

"Catch me if you can in a tailwind, I love to go fast."

Former race winner and WorldTour professional Ted King and Stetina’s Trek-Segafredo teammate Kiel Reijnen also finished in the top 10.

Amity Rockwell (Easton Overland Gravel Team) won the women’s race after being part of the two lead groups that broke ahead after 64 kilometres of racing.

Rockwell, Olivia Dillon (Velocio) and Alison Tetrick (Specialized) were within aronud 10 minutes of each other in the final quarter of the race before Dillon punctured and allowed Rockwell and Dillon to pass before Rockwell then pressed on to move into first place and win solo 16:25 ahead of Tetrick, with Sarah Max in third.

Early race leader Dillon eventually finished in fifth place, nearly an hour down on Rockwell.

The 324.6-kilometre event is a gravel/mixed terrain event through the Flint Hills region of Kansas, USA. A total of 2,700 riders took part in the various races in this year’s edition.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Strickland 9:58:48 2 Peter Stetina 0:09:06 3 Alex Howes 0:19:47 4 Lachlan Morton 0:19:48 5 Payson Mcelveen 0:36:40 6 Joshua Berry 0:39:52 7 Ted King 8 Kiel Reijnen 9 Noah Granigan 0:54:05 10 Tristan Uhl 1:03:39 11 John Borstelmann 12 Michael Sencenbaugh 1:08:55 13 Nicholas Diniz 1:10:16 14 Geoff Kabush 1:18:05 15 Mat Stephens 1:23:27 16 Mike Barton 1:33:08 17 Nate Whitman 1:36:49 18 Jesse Moore 1:36:50 19 Lance Haidet 1:42:29 20 James Walsh 1:48:02 21 Jon Okenfuss 1:48:28 22 Christopher Bagg 1:51:33 23 Michael Morgan 1:53:43 24 Joel Brazil 1:56:05 25 Oliver Young 2:04:14 26 Jeremiah Bishop 2:04:15 27 Cory Wallace 2:08:44 28 Ed Cork 2:12:13 29 George Piepgras 2:12:48 30 Yannick Eckmann 2:14:52 31 Scott Witthoff 2:15:40 32 Noah Tautfest 2:16:03 33 Neal Harrison 2:16:07 34 Nathan Keck 2:16:47 35 Scott Tietzel 2:17:42 36 Jake Pantone 2:18:32 37 Addison Zawada 2:19:06 38 Tim Ahern 2:21:05 39 Joel Spalding 2:21:06 40 Blake Anton 2:24:06 41 Jacob Duehring 2:24:07 42 Hafsteinn Geirsson 2:28:10 43 Jason Judy 2:29:01 44 Sigurður Stefánsson 2:29:40 45 Ben Raymond 2:29:42 46 Thomas Turner 47 Hart Robinson 2:30:00 48 Seth Bitting 2:33:19 49 Adam Ventling 50 Glenn Kirk 2:34:33